Getting the Lead Out of New York's Water Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $90 million in State grants awarded to communities across New York State to improve their drinking water infrastructure by identifying and replacing lead service lines. This funding demonstrates the State’s ongoing commitment to protecting public health and drinking water for New Yorkers.

“When it comes to New York’s water infrastructure, we’re getting the lead out,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority – and by giving communities the support needed to replace lead service lines, we’re helping to safeguard public drinking water for generations to come.”

Lead is harmful to human health and can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water. Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986.

The State funding awarded today will be used by municipalities to help cover the costs of lead service line replacement projects that received financing through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) but whose costs were not fully covered by BIL grants. This funding comes in addition to the funding already allocated through the BIL and the State’s Water Infrastructure grant program. This unprecedented move takes the fiscal pressure off communities, allowing them to replace more lead service lines without incurring additional costs. The State’s comprehensive approach continues to provide communities with the resources they need to improve their water infrastructure.

The State funding awarded today is also specifically targeted for historically disadvantaged communities. The awards prioritize communities that meet one or more of the following criteria:

The community’s median household income is less than 80 percent of the regionally adjusted statewide median household income

The community’s local poverty rate is higher than the statewide poverty rate

At least 50 percent of the community’s lead service line project serves an environmental justice community

A list of communities receiving these awards can be found below:

New York City (Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens), $28,000,000

City of Rochester, $28,000,000

City of Syracuse, $12,756,047

Village of Herkimer, $3,962,616

City of Albany, $3,859,328

City of Troy, $3,846,900

Gloversville Water Works, $2,310,445

Village of Ilion, $1,221,477

Village of Ogdensburg, $688,300

Village of Bath, $468,300

Village of Catskill, $106,545

Additionally, the New York State Department of Health is using $1 million from BIL funds to provide engineering and technical assistance for lead service line identification to 10 communities. The state contracted with engineering firms to provide assistance including inventory planning, records review, public outreach and other support. The communities receiving this assistance include:

Clayton

Diana

Lake Luzerne

New Berlin

Sackets Harbor

Kinderhook

Millerton

New Paltz

Ravena

Rutland

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This additional state funding represents the continued commitment of Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health to safeguard the drinking water of all New Yorkers by eliminating lead pipes in water delivery lines. Access to safe and clean water is fundamental to good health, and New York is committed to removing health disparities by targeted funding for underserved communities so that we may all be afforded that same right.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Getting the lead out of our drinking water supply is a priority for New York State. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, EFC and our partners in federal, state, and local government are working to ensure that communities across New York receive the financial support they need to undertake critical lead service replacement projects without overburdening local ratepayers.”

New York State’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program has invested $30 million to identify and replace lead service lines across the State. To date, $22 million has been spent through the program replacing 3,439 lead service lines in New York.

New York’s Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY25 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are helping to ensure ongoing coordination with local governments and ensure communities can leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for smaller, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC.

The funding, in addition to other substantial water quality investments, includes the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 which is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats; and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. The first round of funding under the Environmental Bond Act was awarded through the WIIA/IMG programs in December, when Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants to 156 projects across New York State, including $309 million made available to disadvantaged communities. Disadvantaged Communities will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent.

About the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Lead Service Line Replacement Funding

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a historic $15 billion nationwide to identify and replace lead service lines. The law mandates that 49 percent of DWSRF LSLR funds must be provided as grants or loan forgiveness to disadvantaged communities, a crucial investment for communities that have been underinvested in for far too long. EPA projects a national total of 9 million lead service lines across the country, based on data collected from the updated Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. The funding will be provided specifically for lead service line identification and replacement and will help New York fund projects to remove lead pipes and reduce exposure to lead from drinking water. To ensure that funding is used for lead service line related activities in the states with the most need, LSLR allotments are based on need – meaning that states with more projected lead service lines receive proportionally more LSLRfunding.

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said, “Every New Yorker deserves lead-free water when they turn on their tap and this major injection of funding in New York is bolstering the work to replace lead service lines and make drinking water safer across the state. The EPA and New York are making historic investments that are greatly enhanced by unprecedented funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding better equips communities to replace lead pipes to protect our kids and ensure public health.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I led the charge in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to deliver the funding to get the lead out, because no amount of toxic lead exposure is safe for our children. Now, nearly $90 million is flowing to identify and replace potentially toxic lead pipes across the state, from Rochester to Syracuse. There is nothing more important than keeping New York drinking water safe for our children and families. I will continue to fight to eliminate lead pipes in New York.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “Every New Yorker deserves to have access to safe, clean drinking water. I'm grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for securing nearly $90 million to replace dangerous lead pipes across New York State, including $28 million for the people of New York City. This funding builds on historic investments from House Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration in our infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make life better for hardworking American taxpayers.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “Every New Yorker, no matter their zip code, should have access to safe and clean water. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this significant investment in identifying and replacing more lead water pipes, which will help protect our communities.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Science tells us there is no safe level of lead exposure, yet millions of lead service lines remain in operation, bringing contaminated drinking water to families. Thankfully, Congress took strong action under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to overhaul our drinking water systems and replace lead services lines across our state and nation. I’m proud of our efforts to get this transformative legislation passed, and I’m thrilled to see more than $8 million of additional investments headed to our Capital Region. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize the State’s efforts to get the lead out of our water systems. Going forward, I remain committed to realizing our mission to ensure that every New Yorker knows the water from their tap is clean and safe.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Everyone deserves the peace of mind of knowing their water is safe to drink and free of lead and other harmful pollutants. I’m proud to have helped deliver this funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to investing in projects that improve our water systems and keep families safe. I look forward to building on this $28 million investment and taking action in Congress to protect clean water access and safeguard our environment for decades to come.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “I wholeheartedly support Governor Hochul’s commitment to improving our state’s water infrastructure by tackling the dangerous presence of lead in our drinking water systems. The $28 million designated for New York City, including the Bronx, will have a profound impact on protecting the health and well-being of our residents, especially in communities that have been neglected for far too long. This is about more than just pipes — it’s about ensuring environmental justice, reducing health disparities, and investing in the future of our neighborhoods. Clean water is a right, not a privilege.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “With New York State’s help, Syracuse is proactively completing lead water service replacements at an aggressive pace. We will replace lead services at about 1,000 properties this year. With this additional $12.7 million and projects we already have planned for next year, we will be able to eliminate lead services at more than 3,000 additional homes in the city. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing drinking water quality and responding to the call to help Syracuse increase the number of lead services we are replacing.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I would like to thank the Governor and New York State for continued investment into replacing lead pipes and ensuring safe drinking water for all New Yorkers. The City of Albany Water Department has been working to replace these tainted pipes for years, and we are making great progress, but it is an expensive endeavor. Additional funds from the State will be instrumental in ensuring this work continues and we bring clean, safe drinking water to our residents.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “The City of Rochester’s Water Bureau is making significant progress on our lead service line replacement and inventory, thanks to the strong partnerships we have with our federal, state, and local partners. These funds from New York State will ensure that the City can offer free replacement of lead and galvanized steel service lines from the street to individual homes, allowing us to pursue an aggressive timeline to provide the safest drinking water to every resident, regardless of their ZIP code. Governor Hochul has long been a champion for Rochester and our region, and we are grateful for her continued support.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Today's announcement of a loan forgiveness program for lead service line replacement is a big win for environmental justice. Now these homeowners – located in Disadvantaged Communities and whose properties have been burdened with lead pipes literally for generations – need not also shoulder the financial burden to remove them. We applaud Governor Hochul for setting this important precedent and praise her commitment to public health.”

Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter Conservation Manager Caitlin Ferrante said, “There is no safe level of lead exposure. Even at low levels, lead exposure can be extremely dangerous for all individuals, but especially for developing children and pregnant women. Lead service lines (LSLs) are a pathway of lead exposure that we can easily mitigate. The Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter applauds Governor Hochul for prioritizing funding for the identification and removal of LSLs in an effort to avoid water crises and public health disasters in communities across NYS.”