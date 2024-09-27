Vermont Agency of Education Releases 2023-24 Statewide Assessment Results

For Immediate Release.

Montpelier, VT- The Vermont Agency of Education released the preliminary 2023-24 Vermont Comprehensive Assessment Program results. The assessment is administered annually in the spring to students in grades three through nine, and eleven. The assessment measures students’ mastery of the Common Core State Standards in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, and the Next Generation Science Standards.

The 2023-24 school year was the second year that Vermont schools administered the Vermont Comprehensive Assessment Program. Now, with two years of data, Vermont can start comparing yearly trends again, something that hasn’t been done since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to leverage this data as a new tool to measure change and equity in the coming years” said Director of Assessment and Accountability Danielle Dupuis. “The smooth administration of the assessment in its second year is a testament to the hard work of our educators, and we thank them for their dedication."

Average proficiency percent remained steady compared to the previous year, with the highest in English languages arts (45-58%), followed by science (41-46%), and then math (30-47%). Results continue to show significant gaps between students from historically marginalized backgrounds and their peers. These results are preliminary and final results will be made available in the winter.

“Through the Agency’s Listen and Learn Tour, we've heard the call for earlier reporting of state assessment results,” said Interim Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “The Agency is committed to accelerating this process to ensure schools and School Boards have the data they need to support timely decision making. At the same time, we will continue focusing on improving student outcomes in reading, math, and science. Our educators are dedicated to promoting academic achievement, and the Agency remains an active partner. We recognize that our work isn’t done until we ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Read the complete release with detailed results.