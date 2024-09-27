Groundworks® Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Lara Drake as Chief Experience Officer





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, today announced the hire of Lara Drake as its new chief experience officer (CXO). In this role, Drake will lead a team dedicated to enhancing the customer journey and experience. Additionally, Drake will oversee activities related to engagement for all 5,500 Groundworks employees.

“Groundworks has made great strides in creating a standard for the customer experience in home services,” said Drake. “I am eager to dive into my new role and identify opportunities to strengthen loyalty among the people who entrust Groundworks to make their homes safer, as well as the talented team members who are the backbone of the company.”

Drake brings an extensive history of strong performance, with 30 years of experience in communications and brand marketing. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc., the leading operator of manufactured home communities, RV Resorts and Campgrounds in North America. Drake spearheaded the marketing and sales departments, implementing strategies designed to enhance customer experience and drive business development. Under her leadership, she directed a range of initiatives focused on growth including brand strategy, creative development, customer engagement, marketing analytics, social media, online reputation, public relations and revenue management.

Previously, Drake dedicated 14 years to Discover Financial Services, where she held numerous vice president and director roles and led initiatives such as rewards marketing, product management and brand communications.

“With the continued evolution of Groundworks, we recognize the importance of enhancing how we engage with our customers. We continue to invest in processes and technology to evolve with consumer demands,” noted Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Lara Drake brings the right mix of practical knowledge to lead our new customer experience efforts and will be a dynamic force on our leadership team.”

Drake earned a Bachelor of Science in communication studies from Northwestern University, a Master of Liberal Arts from the University of Chicago, and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, specializing in Business Administration and Management. She will operate out of Groundworks’ headquarters in Virginia Beach, VA.

This news comes amidst a banner year for Groundworks: it launched its first international expansion into Canada, acquired 11 companies and opened 5 additional offices.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 73 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com/, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

John Thornton

Chief Marketing Officer

John.thornton@groundworks.com

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

Deborah.ehrman@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1988ec34-9de9-4fe5-a9a2-93236df469cc

Lara Drake Chief Experience Officer at Groundworks

