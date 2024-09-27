Blaine Mustoe Named Partner at Rodriguez & Associates

Blaine Mustoe, newest partner at Rodriguez & Associates

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodriguez & Associates is proud to announce Blaine Mustoe as its newest partner.Blaine has extensive experience across all areas of the firm’s practice, with a focus on complex and catastrophic cases involving auto crashes, premises liability, insurance bad faith, and civil rights violations by law enforcement. A particular strength is his ability to connect with clients from all walks of life, understand their stories, and determine the best legal approach for their unique situations.“The work we do at Rodriguez & Associates is important and necessary, not just for our clients but our community as a whole. We help people overcome tragedy and loss by holding the wrongdoers accountable. I’m proud to be a part of a team that has had so much success pursuing that remarkable mission.”Blaine first met Daniel Rodriguez as a student at Arvin High School when the fellow Arvin Bear came back to speak at their alma mater. This encounter helped spark Blaine’s interest in the law as a profession. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, followed by his J.D. from the University of California Davis School of Law, often working multiple jobs to afford tuition.“Blaine grew up in a small town where the easiest, most well-trodden paths don’t lead to law degrees. Instead, he made up his mind to get into the best colleges and universities, which he did. He had to choose whether to settle down in the big urban areas or return to the rural area where he was raised. Fortunately for us, he chose to bring his talent and work ethic back to our community,” shared Daniel Rodriguez, founder and president of Rodriguez & Associates.From his first days as a summer law clerk with Rodriguez & Associates, Blaine exhibited the grit and dedication to community that remains the core of the firm’s values. Since coming back as an attorney fresh out of law school in 2019, he has developed a record of accomplishments, including obtaining a $5,942,524 arbitration verdict after the insurance company’s top offer was only $280,000.About Rodriguez & AssociatesRodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The firm has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of our clients, including the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history, and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

