Community Boss Now Fully Qualified Yardi® Ecosystem Partner

Interface is available now to Community Boss clients using Yardi Voyager®

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Boss today announced it is now a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Vendor, joining the approved network for Yardi, the leading provider of connected real estate software solutions. With this interface, companies using Yardi Voyager® can access their property management system data via the interface with Community Boss.

With a focus on streamlining operations and increasing efficiency, Yardi Voyager and its single connected solution suite allow companies to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide effective resident, owner and investor services. By interfacing with Yardi, vendors can provide Yardi clients with solutions that empower them within the Yardi ecosystem.

The Yardi ecosystem services the most vendors, APIs, units and square footage in the industry with more than 450 active interface partners in the Yardi network. Yardi’s goal is to make it easier for clients to choose best-for-you products that allow harmony across the many platforms they use. Yardi welcomes Community Boss to the most robust platform ecosystem in the real estate industry.

"We are dedicated to giving community managers the tools they need to succeed," said Joel DuChesne, Co-Founder at Community Boss. "Our goal is to make managing and living in communities a better

experience.”

For the complete list of the Yardi ecosystem, please visit: yardi.com/interface-vendors.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Community Boss:

Community Boss delivers parking, amenity, and mapping solutions to the apartment, HOA, and condo industries. Community Boss makes communities better to live in, easier to manage, and more valuable to own through their innovative prop-tech stack that simplifies shared living.

Legal Disclaimer:

