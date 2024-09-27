OSCE strengthens Moldovan law enforcement's capacity to combat illicit trafficking, with a focus on small arms and light weapons

From 24 to 27 September 2024, the OSCE held a series of meetings with representatives of Moldovan law enforcement agencies to enhance their capacities to detect and investigate illicit trafficking, particularly focusing on the illicit trafficking in small arms and light weapons (SALW).

The purpose of these discussions was to evaluate the existing legislative framework, as well as to identify training and equipment requirements of Moldovan law enforcement agencies. This exercise aimed to highlight gaps and needs, and ultimately to make detection, search and seizure operations more effective, as well as to improve the quality of investigations and evidence collection related to the illicit trafficking in SALW.

On September 24, the OSCE facilitated the inaugural meeting of an inter-institutional working group, which included representatives of the General Police Inspectorate, General Border Police Inspectorate, Customs Service, and the Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Serious Organized Crime and Special Cases. This group was established in line with Moldova’s National Action Plan for EU Accession (2024-2027) and aims to support the alignment of Moldova’s legal framework with EU standards. Key insights and findings from this meeting will inform relevant legislative and regulatory analyses and will underpin amendments designed to bolster the operational capabilities of involved authorities.

From 25 to 27 September, the OSCE conducted on-site assessments at the General Police Inspectorate, National Inspectorate for Investigations, National Inspectorate for Public Security, Forensic and Judicial Expertise Centre, K9 Centre, General Border Police Inspectorate, Customs Service, and Chisinau Police. The goal was to evaluate their operational capacities related to the detection and investigation of illicit trafficking, of SALW particularly focusing on the equipment required for effectively detecting, searching and seizing illegal SALW in Moldova and at its borders.

These initiatives were funded by the UK Government as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project titled "Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region." This project aims, inter alia, to bolster Moldovan law enforcement capabilities to address transnational organized crime, including illicit trafficking in SALW, by reviewing legislative and regulatory frameworks, developing training materials, conducting training courses, and providing necessary equipment.