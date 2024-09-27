PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2024 Gatchalian to pursue more benefits, opportunities for public school teachers Amid the continuing celebration of the National Teachers' Month, Senator Win Gatchalian vowed to pursue measures that will give public school teachers more benefits and career opportunities. Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, graced Pasinaya, the 2024 World Teacher's Day celebration of the Division of Davao Oriental, which was held on September 27 at Caraga, Davao Oriental. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating mga guro para sa napakahalagang papel na ginagampanan nila upang hubugin ang ating mga kabataan na maging mabubuti at mahuhusay na mga mamamayan. Bilang pagkilala sa kanilang kontribusyon sa ating bansa, patuloy nating isinusulong ang mga panukalang batas upang itaguyod ang kanilang kapakanan," said Gatchalian. The lawmaker reiterated his push for measures that will benefit public school teachers, including the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act (Senate Bill No. 2827), and the Amendment to Republic Act No. 7836 or the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Senate Bill No. 2840). The Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers seeks to institutionalize additional benefits and improve the working conditions of public school teachers. The proposed measure seeks the grant of calamity leave, the circumstances and conditions on the grant of a special hardship allowance, the protection of teachers from out-of-pocket expenses, the prohibition of assigning non-teaching tasks to teachers, and the reduction of teaching hours from six to four, among others. The Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act seeks to expand public school teachers' prospects for a career path in teaching, school administration, or supervision. The proposed measure also creates the positions of Teacher IV, Teacher V, Teacher VI, Teacher VII, and Master Teacher V. Dagdag benepisyo at oportunidad para sa mga public school teachers isinusulong ni Gatchalian Sa gitna ng patuloy na pagdiriwang ng National Teachers' Month, tiniyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian na patuloy niyang isusulong ang mga panukalang magbibigay sa mga public school teachers ng dagdag na mga benepisyo at oportunidad sa trabaho. Dumalo si Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, sa Pasinaya, ang pagdiriwang ng World Teacher's Day celebration ng Division ng Davao Oriental na ginanap nitong Setyembre 27 sa Caraga, Davao Oriental. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating mga guro para sa napakahalagang papel na ginagampanan nila upang hubugin ang ating mga kabataan na maging mabubuti at mahuhusay na mga mamamayan. Bilang pagkilala sa kanilang kontribusyon sa ating bansa, patuloy nating isinusulong ang mga panukalang batas upang itaguyod ang kanilang kapakanan," ani Gatchalian. Muling binigyang diin ng senador ang kanyag mga panukalang batas para sa mga public school teachers, kabilang ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), ang Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act (Senate Bill No. 2827), at ang pag-amyenda sa Republic Act No. 7836 o ang Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Senate Bill No. 2840). Layon ng Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers na dagdagan ang benepisyo sa mga guro at ayusin ang mga kondisyon sa kanilang trabaho. Isinusulong ng naturang panukala ang pagbibigay ng calamity leave, ang mga kondisyon para sa pagbigay ng special hardship allowance, ang proteksyon sa mga guro pagdating sa out-of-pocket expenses, ang pagbabawal sa pagpapagawa ng mga non-teaching tasks, ang pagbabawas ng teaching hours mula anim pababa sa apat, at iba pa. Layon naman ng Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act na palawigin ang oportunidad ng mga guro sa pagkakaroon ng career path sa teaching, school administration, o supervision. Layon din ng naturang panukala na likhain ang mga posisyon na Teacher IV, Teacher V, Teacher VI, Teacher VII, and Master Teacher V.

