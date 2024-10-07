HIP Video Promo Presents: Diane Arkenstone releases beautiful new music video "When I Fall"

Diane Arkenstone opens up in her brand new single "When I Fall"

CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music is medicine. Not merely does it soothe the heartbroken and lift the spirits of the downcast. We now know that certain songs provide the listener with real and measurable health effects. Exposure to melody and rhythm elevates the body and the mind. And no artist has been any more dedicated to foregrounding the healing qualities of her songs than Diane Arkenstone.

The California songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist has won a dedicated following among fans of folk and New Age music for the warmth and radiance of her sound, the perceptiveness and intelligence of her lyrics, and the pure beauty of her melodies.

“When I Fall,” her latest single, is quintessential Diane Arkenstone. The track is both a confession of vulnerability and a statement of faith in the strength of the forces that surround her. Every production detail has been chosen to emphasize the welcoming quality of the singer’s performance and the clarity of her message. At the same time, comfort isn’t all there is to Arkenstone’s artistry. On the contrary: she’s matched a winsome tune to a sturdy chord progression, and she sings it with the sort of self-possession that she’s become known for.

She’s also famously prolific. Throughout her career, she’s put out scores of albums and singles with Neo Pacifica Recordings — each of which bears the hallmarks of her distinctive artistry. She’s toured and recorded with her ex-husband David Arkenstone, the guitarist and composer internationally recognized as one of the cornerstones of New Age music. While she hasn’t always called attention to it, she’s been quietly progressive, incorporating elements from Native American, Eastern European, and Celtic traditions into her sound.

Like the song, the clip for “When I Fall” is a subtle complexity. This video is straightforward: it captures Arkenstone in a darkened room, strumming an acoustic guitar and singing. Yet the camera never holds still for long. Viewers watch a sequence of slow-dissolving cuts, assembled and presented so gently that it feels like a continuous image. The effect is hypnotic. It also mimics the rhythms of breathing.

Even the light falls on Arkenstone’s hair, shoulders, and strumming fingers with the gentleness of a caress. Everything about the clip says: come closer, let go of tension, come out of the shadows, and know peace.

More Diane Arkenstone at HIP Video Promo

More Diane Arkenstone on her website

More Diane Arkenstone on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.