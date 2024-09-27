RAYDIAX Honored at Startup Germany Summit with Prestigious Innovation Award

MAGDEBURG, SAXONY-ANHALT, GERMANY, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAYDIAX GmbH, experts in computed tomography imaging solutions, has been recognized for its groundbreaking work in minimally invasive therapies, receiving an award at the 2024 Startup Germany Summit. The award was presented by Dr. Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, acknowledging RAYDIAX as one of 16 startups leading the charge in innovation and impact within the German startup sector.

The Startup Germany Summit, held on September 17th at the bcc Berlin Congress Center, brought together over 900 participants from the startup ecosystem, government, and industry. The event featured discussions on strategic growth, international positioning, and collaborative efforts to strengthen Germany’s status as a global startup hub. RAYDIAX’s recognition at this high-profile event underscores its role as a key player in the country’s thriving innovation landscape.

Winning this award is a testament to RAYDIAX’s commitment to advancing image-guided therapy solutions that significantly improve patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows. Their flagship product, the RAYDIAX TACT therapy assistance CT, combines dedicated imaging solutions with dose optimization and therapeutic focus, setting a new standard for minimally invasive procedures.

To learn more about RAYDIAX and their cutting-edge innovations in medical technology, visit their website www.RAYDIAX.com

About RAYDIAX

Founded as a spin-off from the German research center “STIMULATE research campus” and the Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, RAYDIAX GmbH is dedicated to developing advanced image-guided therapy assistance solutions. With a focus on clinical relevance and technical excellence, RAYDIAX’s TACT system offers a state-of-the-art imaging suite that enhances the precision and safety of minimally invasive procedures, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.