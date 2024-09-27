Personal Care Wipes Market Update 2024: Projected to Exhibit USD $36.0 Billion Revenue by 2031, Claims AMR

The personal care wipes market size was valued at $19,658.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $35,976.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The personal care wipes market is a growing sector within the personal care industry, driven by consumer demand for convenience, hygiene, and eco-friendly products. Here’s an overview of the market:Market Size and Growth:The personal care wipes market size was valued at $19,658.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $35,976.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Growth is driven by increased awareness of hygiene, the rising demand for convenience, and the expanding personal care industry across the globe.North America, particularly the U.S., dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth, driven by growing urbanization and increasing disposable income.📚 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2564 Key Segments:By Type:Baby wipes: Largest segment due to growing birth rates and parental concerns about hygiene.Facial wipes: Gaining popularity due to the rise of skincare routines and makeup removal needs.Intimate wipes: Increasing focus on personal hygiene.Hand and body wipes: Common for on-the-go cleanliness and hygiene.By Material:Synthetic: Widely used due to their strength and durability.Natural: Growing demand for biodegradable, eco-friendly materials to reduce environmental impact.By Distribution Channel:Online retail: Significant growth due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce.Supermarkets & hypermarkets: A dominant distribution channel due to easy accessibility.Pharmacies: Key for health-oriented consumers.Market Trends:Sustainability: With growing environmental awareness, there's a shift toward biodegradable, compostable, and eco-friendly wipes.Premiumization: Consumers are opting for wipes with enhanced properties, such as organic ingredients, added skincare benefits, or superior fabric quality.Convenience Products: The demand for convenient, multi-functional personal care wipes (e.g., wipes with skincare benefits like hydration or anti-aging) is increasing.Innovation: Companies are developing new formulations, such as water-based wipes free from harsh chemicals, and wipes designed for specific purposes (like antimicrobial wipes).Key Players:Major companies in the market include:Procter & GambleKimberly-Clark CorporationJohnson & JohnsonThe Clorox CompanyUnicharm CorporationNice-Pak ProductsChallenges:Environmental Impact: The non-biodegradable nature of many wipes has raised concerns about environmental pollution, leading to increased regulation and pressure to develop sustainable options.Competition: A crowded market with a variety of both global and local brands means companies need to innovate and offer unique value propositions to maintain market share.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2564 Key Findings of the StudyIn terms of value, the baby personal care wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.In 2020, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of value.The supermarket and hypermarket segment is estimated to account for 46.1% of the total personal care wipes market share in 2020.China and India collectively accounted for approximately 65.7% of the total Asia-Pacific personal care wipes market in 2020.Intimate personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period by registering CAGR of 6.8%.In 2020, the U.S. accounted for approximately one-fifth share of the total personal care wipes industry. Developing lifestyle and growth in living standards of consumers are expected to drive the U.S. market.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A10646 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maternity-&-personal-care-market-A31384 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glueless-wigs-market-A144550

