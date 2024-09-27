Submit Release
Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider

Thomas Borgen, who is a board member of Vow ASA, has today purchased 25 000 shares, through his associated company TFBConsulting AS.

After this transaction, Mr. Borgen and close associates owns 173 000 shares in the Company.


Cecilie Lind, who is a board member of Vow ASA, has today purchased 1 000 shares.

After this transaction, Mrs. Lind owns 9 600 shares in the Company.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


