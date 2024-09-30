Future Electronics Announces Digital Campaign Featuring KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors

Future Electronics Future Electronics Headquarter

Future Electronics is featuring KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors in a recently launched digital campaign.

POINTE CLAIRE, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the new KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors. Designed for enhanced functionality and reliability, this innovative connector series is packed with key features, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.KYOCERA AVX expands its card edge product offering with the 9169-000 Series, a one-piece wire-to-board solution leveraging two proven solderless contact technologies. The series combines Insulation Displacement (IDC) Contacts for wire termination and Beryllium Copper Compression Contacts for board mating, ensuring a robust and reliable connection.The 9169-000 Series is designed to support PCB boards with a 1.6mm thickness and gold-plated pads, offering a tin plating option for versatility. With a current rating of up to 3A per contact and UL approval, this connector meets the demands of a broad range of industries.With its high-performance contact system and flexible design options, the KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors are perfect for demanding applications across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.For more information, or to order the KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series, visit:About Future ElectronicsFounded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com

