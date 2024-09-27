VINCENT J. TOMEO RETURNS ON THE GLOBAL BOOK FAIR CIRCUIT WITH HIS 80-PAGE LITERARY NON-FICTION BOOK

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

“My Cemetery Friends” is back in the global limelight, set to be highlighted at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word on the Street Toronto.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated poet and author Vincent J. Tomeo is no stranger to the international literary stage. Having previously held a book signing at the LA Times Festival of Books and with his work featured at the London Book Fair, Tomeo continues to make his mark at renowned global book fairs. This fall, his book, “ My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York”, will be featured during The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto’s 35th Annual Book and Magazine Festival.In “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York”, Tomeo masterfully guides readers on a contemplative journey through life’s fleeting moments, all while walking the tranquil paths of a cemetery. Serving as a tribute to military personnel, loved ones, and even the forgotten, this 80-page book delves into themes of connection, compassion, and the six degrees of separation, illustrating how even the briefest encounters can spark a chain of meaningful experiences.Tomeo’s participation in global literary events has long underscored his international influence. Following his appearances at two of the most prominent book fairs earlier this year, his presence at both the Toronto and Frankfurt fairs this fall further cements his standing in contemporary literature.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, Canada’s largest celebration of literacy and Canadian writing, will occur at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, from September 28-29, 2024. Visitors will find Tomeo’s book showcased at The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, among a vibrant lineup of authors, publishers, and literary exhibitors. This bustling marketplace invites visitors to engage with authors, attend readings, and participate in various activities, creating an immersive literary experience.Following this event, Tomeo’s book will be displayed at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt. As the largest book fair in the world, with representation from over 100 countries, the Frankfurt Book Fair is a premier global hub for literature, culture, and intellectual exchange. Tomeo’s work will stand alongside a wide array of international literary voices, placing him at the center of this prestigious event. Visitors are invited to stop by the booth and pick up complimentary copies of the book.Vincent J. Tomeo, a native of Corona, Queens, NYC, has an illustrious career that spans decades and continents, with his poetry reaching audiences in Australia, South Korea, Spain, Italy, and other parts of the globe. His accolades include an Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition and having his poem, "A View from a Tower in Calabria, Italy," sculpted into marble in Italy. In 2018, Tomeo received the Best Overall Free Verse award from United Poets Laureate International for his poignant poem, "I Visited the Grave of Marine Michael D. Glover." His work has been featured in unique venues, such as his poem "Idaho," which is framed and displayed at the Idaho Potato Museum.In 2021, two of Tomeo's poems, "Belleau Wood 2020" and "Remembering A Corona Marine, US Marine, Private William Frederick Moore," were chosen to be distributed and read in schools as part of the Aisne-Marne (WWI) Cemetery Project in Belleau, France. His latest book, “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York,” has received significant acclaim, earning three prestigious seals from Pacific Book Review, US Review of Books, and Hollywood Book Reviews, and being included in the Vatican City archives. This fall, Tomeo is yet to achieve another milestone to his name as he joins two premier international book events, reaffirming his place as a celebrated voice in contemporary literature.Readers and literary enthusiasts attending The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival or the Frankfurt Book Fair are invited to explore “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York” at The Maple Staple Booth. Discover Tomeo’s compelling narrative style and his profound reflections on the beauty found in life’s unexpected encounters by purchasing a copy of his book on Amazon.For more information about Vincent J. Tomeo and his literary adventures, visit his official website at https://vincentjtomeo.com/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.