Wawa Offers Free Hot Coffee and Fountain Beverages for First Responders, National Guard and Emergency Personnel in Florida During Response to Hurricane Helene

First responders can visit any Florida store from September 26-29

WAWA, Pa., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support preparation and response to Hurricane Helene, Wawa is providing free coffee and fountain beverages to all first responders, National Guard and emergency responders in Florida from September 26-29. This is just one way Wawa is thanking everyday heroes for all they do to support and serve our communities during times of crisis.



Wawa is currently monitoring the situation and will do everything possible to keep Florida stores open to serve the community and remain stocked with fuel and other essential items. Due to impact from Hurricane Helene, Wawa may modify hours or temporarily close some stores due to evacuations, power outages or to ensure associate safety. Wawa will re-open and stock each location as quickly and safely as possible. Visit Wawa.com for up-to-date store information, including temporary closings due to the storm.

As a retailer committed to remaining open and serving our communities during emergencies, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to provide important tips and resources to prepare and recover from community disasters. View all resources here: Partners in Preparedness .

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,060 locations to date.

