AmMax Bio to Present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase

Oncology pipeline led by first-in-class treatment for patients suffering from colorectal cancer with minimal residual disease (CRC MRD)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc., a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in oncology, today announced that it will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase in New York City on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Andrew Sauter, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at 2:25 pm ET and will be available for 1x1 investor meetings, which can be requested through Oppenheimer.



AmMax is advancing an innovative oncology pipeline that leverages the advantages of CSF1R target engagement to create new treatments with clinically meaningful differentiation. The Company’s AMB-066 program is on track to initiate enrollment in a phase 2 proof of concept study in the fourth quarter to treat patients with colorectal cancer with minimal residual disease (CRC MRD).

About Colorectal Cancer with Minimal Residual Disease

An estimated 20,000 patients annually in the US have CRC MRD after definitive therapy including curative intent surgery with or without neo-adjuvant and/or adjuvant therapies. CRC MRD is defined as a patient with positive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA+) and without radiographic evidence of disease. These patients are at a much higher risk to relapse and develop metastasis to other organs, primarily the liver. Currently there are no approved therapies for CRC MRD and standard of care is simply observation.

About AMB-066

AMB-066 uses a potent monoclonal antibody targeting the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) to treat patients with colorectal cancer with minimal residual disease (CRC MRD). The antibody has been tested in ~200 patients and healthy subjects across five clinical trials for other indications via intravenous, intra-articular, and subcutaneous injections, and has been shown to be generally safe and well tolerated in all studies.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

​AmMax Bio, founded by Larry Hsu, PhD in 2020, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for cancer patients. AmMax has built a robust pipeline addressing significant unmet needs and large commercial opportunities based on its CSF1R-targeting platform. The Company’s pipeline includes AMB-066, for treating patients with colorectal cancer with minimal residual disease (CRC MRD), AMB-051, a locally administered injection for treating patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), and AMB-104, a novel antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

Contact AmMax Bio, Inc. Andrew Sauter, CFO Email: andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com Tel: 650-787-3777

