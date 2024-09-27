AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment

Live video webcast with Tom Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, on Wednesday, October 2nd at 4:00 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM will participate in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.



As part of the event, Mr. Equels will provide a brief presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event by emailing AIM@jtcir.com. Mr. Equels will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com

