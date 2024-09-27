HotelPlanner Announces Senior Management Advancements

HotelPlanner announces management promotions to drive future growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations plus delivering top tier customer service.



“The company is pleased to announce the advancement of members from its senior leadership team to new roles in the company,” Said Tim Hentschel, Chairman, Hotelplanner. “These elevations are designed to accelerate global growth.”

Tim Hentschel. co-founder, will become Chairman of HotelPlanner, a first for the company, plus function as CO-CEO. Mr. Hentschel, residing in the UK will focus on mergers and acquisition plus driving growth in the UK and Europe. Mr. Hentschel will provide visionary leadership, strategic oversight, and implement global corporate governance policies.

John Prince – Co-Founder will become the Co-CEO. John will focus his efforts to grow business in North America plus continue adding to HotelPlanner’s technology leadership through the development and implementation of AI technology. Mr. Prince will work from the company’s global headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL

Bruce Rosenberg will become the Global President of HotelPlanner. Mr. Rosenberg will focus on growth and profitability plus driving effective worldwide operations. Mr. Rosenberg will work with all HotelPlanner brands and acquisitions to drive growth and synergies. Mr. Rosenberg will work from the company’s global headquarters.

April Grantham, the newest member of the senior management team, will become the Chief Operating Officer of the company. Ms. Grantham has 10 years’ experience with HotelPlanner in increasingly influential roles. Ms. Grantham will focus on developing world class customer service and driving operational efficiencies. Ms. Grantham will work from the company’s West Palm Beach office.

The HotelPlanner senior management team continues to outperform the market. For the last 5 years’ the company’s compounded annual growth rate is 80%. The new management structure is designed to accelerate global growth, expedite technology delivery and propel customer service/operations to new heights.

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings driven from AI technology platform. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its recent acquisition Eventsquid which focuses on corporate and association event registration. The company has recently acquired Cleverdis a content creator servicing the large convention market plus travelmole which operates a large subscription email service focusing on travel professionals. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/Investors/

Tim Gunstone, Chief Communication Officer, Hotelplanner, tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com

