Muscle Stimulator Market Size to Achieve US$ 1,031.26 Million, Expanding at 3.2% CAGR Forecast By 2024-2032

The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is driving the muscle stimulator market.

The growing acquisition of fitness and recuperation therapies is pushing the market ahead.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our comprehensive research report assesses sales and revenue distribution by region to provide insights into regional market opportunities.According to our latest market research study, the muscle stimulator market is poised to witness steady growth. The market was valued at USD 778.05 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1,031.26 million by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:What is Muscle Stimulator?Muscle stimulation includes dispatching electrical instincts through the skin. This stimulation may offer advantages such as assisting repair of tissue and nourishing the muscles. In this, the noteworthy gadgets disburse electrical impulses through the skin to earmark nerves or muscles. The most customary configurations involve transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). TENS and EMS include soliciting electrodes to the skin proximate to influenced muscle to disburse an electrical current to the area. This current results in metrical muscle contraction.Doctors utilize electrical muscle stimulation to assist in curing nurse afflictions and restore bruised, fragile, or unhealthy muscles. The electric current may assist in enhancing blood flow and restore the muscle fibers or nerves. EMS might assist muscles in reacting to organic gestures to contract. This retaliation assists, strengthens, or initiates a muscle succeeding a surgery or a wound. Healthcare experts may approve TENS therapy to assist in enhancing escalated blood flow to the area and decrease pain. The growing geriatric population drives the muscle stimulator market growth.What Are Key Report Highlights?• The muscle stimulator market size was valued at USD 778.05 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,031.26 billion by 2032.• The progression of wearable technology is having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market.• The market segmentation is primarily based on product, modality, application, end-user, and region.• The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:Who Are Key Market Players?In the context of market forces analysis, the market is portrayed by a blending of entrenched players and surfacing firms. Prominent players influence the market with an extensive depository of progressive gadgets and a robust dispensation framework. The muscle stimulator market key players are:• Compex (DJO Global)• Globus Corporation• Chattanooga (DJO Global)• TENS 7000• Omron Healthcare• Zynex Medical• Neurotech North America• iReliev• Beurer GmbHWhat’s Driving Market Growth?Increasing Usage of Mobile Applications: The muscle stimulator market is witnessing an increase in unity with smartphones and tablets, offering users improved regulation and individualized alternatives. Through resolute apps, users can calibrate severity measures, select particular programs for pain solace and muscle reinforcements, and trace their advancements over time.Growing Usage of Wearable Technologies: Wearable muscle stimulators are becoming more small, weightless, and circumspect, rendering them simpler for users to embrace into their every day regimens. These gadgets are obtainable with several identifications, such as wireless attributes, rechargeable batteries, and adjustable electrodes that can be amply worn under clothing.Acquisition of Gadgets by Athletes: Athletes and fitness followers are growingly using these gadgets to improve their training regimens, enhance muscle robustness, and speed up recuperation time. Muscle stimulators are appraised for their capacity to earmark particular muscle categories, decrease discomfort, and prohibit wounds.Which Region Leads Market Growth?• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. Its robust growth is essential because of the progressive healthcare framework and elevated existence of detrimental pain and musculoskeletal illnesses.• Europe: Europe is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR in the muscle stimulator market over the forecast period. The regional market growth is primarily fuelled by progressive healthcare systems and an escalating concentration on pain administration therapies.Inquire more about this report before purchase:How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Product Type Outlook• Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation• Functional Electrical Stimulation• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation• InterferentialBy Modality Outlook• Handheld• PortableBy Application Outlook• Neurological Disorders• Pain Management• Musculoskeletal Disorder• Other ApplicationsBy End-User Outlook• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Physiotherapy Clinics• Sports Clinics• Home CareBy Region Outlook• North America (U.S., Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Browse PMR's Muscle Stimulator Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global muscle stimulator industry is expected to reach USD 1,031.26 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.FAQsHow much is the muscle stimulator market?The market size was valued at USD 778.05 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,031.26 million by 2032.What is the growth rate of the muscle stimulator market?The global market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.2% during 2023–2032.Which region held the largest share of the market?North America accounted for the largest market share.What product type led the market?By product type, the Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment dominated the market in 2023.Browse More Research Reports:Immunoassay MarketHypnotherapy MarketEquine Healthcare MarketEurope Equine Healthcare MarketDental Equipment MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 