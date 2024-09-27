Telmisartan Market Surges Amid Rising Hypertension Rates and Expanding Generic Approvals: Key Drivers and Opportunities

Telmisartan Market size, share, demand, forecast

Global Telmisartan Market Set for Growth: Aging Population, Generic Drug Expansion, and Online Pharmacies Fuel Demand

Emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are likely to be the focus of future expansion efforts, offering a lucrative opportunity for pharmaceutical companies” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global telmisartan market , valued at $3,453 million in 2019, is expected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Telmisartan, a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), is primarily used to treat hypertension and reduce cardiovascular risk.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10293 Here's a detailed analysis of the market dynamics:Key Market Drivers• Rising Prevalence of Hypertension: Increasing rates of high blood pressure, especially among the aging population, are driving demand for telmisartan.• Growing Geriatric Population: As the global population ages, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension are becoming more common, boosting the telmisartan market.• Government Initiatives: Campaigns like ‘May Measurement Month & World Hypertension Day’ raise awareness of hypertension, contributing to market growth.• Approval of Generic Versions: The introduction of generic telmisartan versions has made the drug more accessible and affordable, further boosting market expansion.Market Challenges• Drug Shortages: Occasional shortages in the availability of telmisartan could restrain market growth.• Side Effects: Common side effects, such as dizziness and lightheadedness, may limit the drug's use among sensitive patient groups.Market Opportunities• Emerging Economies: Growing research and development in developing countries offer significant growth opportunities for telmisartan.• Increased Online Pharmacies: The rise of e-pharmacies provides convenient access to telmisartan, especially in remote regions.Segmentation Insights• By Indication:• Hypertension: This segment is the largest contributor to market revenue, driven by the growing demand for antihypertensive medications.• Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: Telmisartan is also widely used to reduce cardiovascular complications, especially among high-risk patients.• By Distribution Channel:• Hospital Pharmacies: The dominant distribution channel, benefiting from the large number of hospitalized hypertension patients.• Online Pharmacies: Expected to grow rapidly due to increased online drug purchasing, convenience, and price comparison options.Regional Analysis• Asia-Pacific: This region offers significant growth potential due to the rising number of hypertension cases, government support for health reforms, and increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases.• North America & Europe: Established markets with high rates of hypertension, though growth is moderate due to market maturity.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the telmisartan market include:• Abbott Laboratories• Aurobindo Pharma• Boehringer Ingelheim• Cipla Inc.• Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)• Mylan N.V.• Sanofi• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Zydus Cadila𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10293

