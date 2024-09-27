BiCupid: Bisexual Men More Likely Seeking Long Term Relationships on Dating Apps

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid, the dating app for bisexual singles and couples, today conducted a survey covering 5,000 bisexual male users, ranging in age from 18 to 55. Through online questionnaires, BiCupid collected valuable data on user dating preferences and safety needs. It found that bisexual men aged 30-55 are more likely to seek long-term relationships on dating apps.

The survey results show:

-71% of bi men indicated a preference for seeking long-term relationships when using dating apps.

-29% of users expressed a preference for short-term dating or casual relationships.

-85% of users believe user authenticity is crucial for building trust.

-78% of respondents stated they would be willing to undergo strict identity verification in exchange for a safer dating experience.

In response to these user needs, BiCupid announces the launch of a verification system to ensure the authenticity and safety of platform users:

-ID Verification: Users are required to upload government-issued identification to verify their identity information.

-Selfie Video Verification: Users need to upload a short selfie video to ensure their profile photos match their actual appearance.

"We are committed to providing better services to bisexual men seeking long-term, stable relationships. At BiCupid, any form of uncivilized behavior such as sexism, violence, or insults is strictly prohibited. If you experience any behavior that makes you feel uncomfortable, please feel free to report it to us," stated Dani Johnson, the spokesperson for BiCupid.

To enhance the authenticity of user accounts and protect members' privacy, BiCupid uses strict identity authentication and real-time selfie video verification to ensure that all users can build lasting relationships in a real and secure environment.

"We are very selective about our users. Every verified user represents our commitment to quality. While this may slow down user growth, we firmly believe that a high-quality user base will ultimately create a more valuable social experience," said Dani.

About BiCupid:

Founded in 2003, BiCupid is the premier dating app for bisexual singles and couples. It is dedicated to providing a safe, authentic, and efficient dating environment for the bisexual community.

To know more about BiCupid, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

