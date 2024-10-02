Global Thermal Paper Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Thermal Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermal paper market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.39 billion in 2023 to $4.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of banking and financial services, logistics and transportation sector growth, healthcare industry demand, government initiatives for digital receipts, convenience in label printing, environmental and cost considerations.

The thermal paper market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of smart packaging, rise of contactless payment systems, demand in emerging economies, shift towards sustainable thermal paper, customization and branding needs.

The rise of e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of thermal paper market going forward. Thermal paper is used in e-commerce industry for printing shipping labels, order receipts, and packing slips. Thermal paper offers cost-effective, efficient, and convenient solutions for transaction-related documents, barcode printing, and mobile printing devices, aligning with the dynamic needs of the fast-paced online retail environment.

Key players in the market include Ricoh Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Appvion Incorporated, Jujo Thermal Limited, Lecta Group, Koehler Paper Group, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH, Hansol Europe BV, Gold HuaSheng Paper Company Limited, Papierfabrik Wattens GmbH & Co. KG, Henan Province JiangHe Paper Company Limited, Thermal Solutions International Inc., Rotolificio BergamasCo. Srl, PM Company LLC, Nakagawa Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Siam Paper Co. Ltd., Nantong Xiujun Imp.& Exp.Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Youcheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Shanxi Oceano Paper Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jinlida Paper Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Guoli Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Xiandai Paper Co. Ltd., PapiCo. Ltd., Guofeng Fine Paper Co. Ltd., RP Paper Impex Pvt. Ltd., Apex Paper International Inc., Stellar Paper Products Private Limited, Daio Paper Corporation, TOPPAN PRINTING COMPANY Ltd., Canon Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are developing new products, such as chemical free thermal paper, to gain a competitive edge in the market. This chemical-free thermal paper is designed for direct food contact, offering an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional white versions.

1) By Type: Top Coated, Non-Top Coated

2) By Technology: Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Other Technologies

3) By Thickness: 60-80 Microns, 80-90 Microns

4) By Application: POS Receipts, Lottery and Gaming Tickets, Labels and Tags, Other Applications

5) By End User: Retail Industry, Healthcare, Packaging and Labelling, Printing and Publishing, Entertainment and Transit, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The thermal paper refer to one of the most cost-effective printing processes due to their low energy usage and minimal maintenance costs. Thermal paper is a particular type of paper that has a specific coating that allows for inkless printing. Thermal paper is a crucial component of thermal paper printing. It is used in thermal printers or lightweight devices such as adding machines, cash registers, and credit card terminals.

