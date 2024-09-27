Enterprise WLAN Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

Enterprise WLAN Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise WLAN market size generated $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in adoption of cloud-based managed service, rise in demand for enterprise WLAN from large enterprises, and a rapid increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively drive the growth of the global enterprise WLAN market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31568 Covid-19 Scenario:The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impact on the global enterprise WLAN industry. It affected the adoption of enterprise WLAN solution due to lockdown imposed by governments of various nations. Employees worked from home, which increased the usage of cloud infrastructure and adoption of remote workspace application. The global lockdown put restriction on the auction of WLAN spectrum, which delayed the implementation of enterprise WLAN.In the post-COVID-19 situation, companies are focusing on advanced technology, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and the internet of things, to perform contactless operation in the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, energy & utility, and others, which drives the adoption of enterprise WLAN solutions globally.It is expected that the pandemic will result in the surge in the implementation of industrial automation across various industry verticals, such as retails & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors, which will raise the demand for enterprise WLAN.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global enterprise WLAN market based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-wlan-market/purchase-options Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to maintain its leadership status and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global Enterprise WLAN market analyzed in the research include Aerohive Networks (Extreme Networks), ALE International SAS, Allied Telesis, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Networks (CommScope), and Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31568 The report analyzes these key players of the global enterprise WLAN market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Similar Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

