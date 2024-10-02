Electric Utility Vehicle Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electric utility vehicle market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric utility vehicle market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.88 billion in 2023 to $15.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising fuel costs and energy security, industry collaboration and investments, urbanization and congestion concerns, cost reduction in battery production, environmental awareness and sustainability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric utility vehicle market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to charging infrastructure development, regulatory and policy changes, consumer demand and preferences, global market expansion, economic factors.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Utility Vehicle Market

Growth in e-commerce and warehousing is significantly contributing to the growth of the electric utility vehicle market. E-commerce refers to the exchange of products and services, the sending of money or data over an electronic network, or both, whereas, warehousing refers to the practice of keeping items in storage to be later sold or dispersed. Electric utility vehicles such as forklifts are extensively used in e-commerce warehouses to meet carbon-neutrality goals.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Electric Utility Vehicle Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Club Car LLC, Polaris Industries Inc., Ligier Professional, E-Z-GO, Alke' S.r.l., Marshell Inc., Taylor-Dunn, Deere & Company, STAR EV, Guangdong Lvtong Electric Vehicles Co. Ltd., Melex Group, Addax Motors, Esagono Energia SRL, PILOTCAR Otomotiv San. ve Tic. A.S, Piaggio & C. SpA, Tropos Technologies Inc., Inzile AB, Proterra Inc., Ryvid Inc., NIO Inc., Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive Inc., Chevrolet Motor Division, Amsted Industries Inc., Arcimoto Inc., Canoo Inc., Fisker Inc., BYD Company Limited, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Electric Utility Vehicle Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as street-legal utility vehicles to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A street-legal utility vehicle refers to a type of vehicle designed for use on public roads and highways, meeting the legal requirements and safety standards mandated by the respective transportation authorities.

How Is The Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market Segmented?

1) By Vehicle Type: Sports Utility Vehicle, Multi Utility Vehicle, Utility Terrain Vehicle, Other Vehicle Types

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Other Battery Types

3) By Application: Commercial Use, Municipal Use, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electric Utility Vehicle Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Utility Vehicle Market Definition

Electric utility vehicle is a battery powered vehicle that is designed for use in various commercial activities. The electric utility vehicles can have a lithium battery with a quick charging system, a high-capacity battery, or a battery swap system.

Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric utility vehicle market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric utility vehicle market size, electric utility vehicle market drivers and trends, electric utility vehicle market major players and electric utility vehicle market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

