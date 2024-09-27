Altenew’s Sweet Shoppe Party Retreat 2024: A Sweet Success

The retreat featured a full day of engaging workshops led by esteemed instructors, including Tasnim Ahmed (Co-Founder and President), Lydia Evans (Creative Ambassador, who traveled from the UK), and Jaycee Gaspar (Altenew Design Team member from Colorado) The Sweet Shoppe Party Retreat was hosted at the Altenew warehouse in Syracuse, NY. Altenew team members pose for a photo in their themed Sweet Shoppe Party T-shirts in front of their DIY photo booth at the event.

Altenew hosts a dream crafting event for card makers in Upstate NY with all-day workshops, surprise giveaways, and a fun shopping spree!

Meeting other paper crafters in-person is such a special experience, especially since we spend most of our time crafting behind screens. The Sweet Shoppe Party was a truly sweet event.” — Lydia Evans, Altenew Creative Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew, a leading innovator in the world of papercraft, proudly hosted its second annual in-person customer retreat, the Sweet Shoppe Party , at their company warehouse and fulfillment center in Syracuse, NY this September. This delightful event brought together Altenew fans from across the United States, including attendees from West Virginia, Ohio, and various cities throughout the Northeastern region.The retreat featured a full day of engaging workshops led by esteemed instructors, including Tasnim Ahmed (Co-Founder and President), Lydia Evans (Creative Ambassador, who traveled from the UK), and Jaycee Gaspar (Altenew Design Team member from Colorado). The Altenew Leadership Team and other notable members, such as CEO Nabil Rab, Marketing Director May Park, Co-Founder Jen Rzasa, and AECP Coordinator Bridget Casey, were also present to interact with the attendees.The Altenew warehouse was transformed into a pastel-colored wonderland, complete with festive balloons and sweet treats, perfectly capturing the Sweet Shoppe theme. Attendees were treated to breakfast and lunch as they immersed themselves in crafting activities throughout the day.For the first time, customers had the unique opportunity to shop live in the Altenew warehouse. They enjoyed exploring the aisles and selecting crafting supplies to enhance their collections. The event concluded with a fun game show featuring Altenew team members, which attendees were invited to watch.During the workshops, crafters learned to create six brand-new, unique cards using exclusive crafting kits. Each participant received a new paper crafting kit, featuring never-before-seen stamps, stencils, and dies, all themed around the Sweet Shoppe Party. Additionally, attendees were surprised with themed T-shirts upon arrival.The entire event was jam-packed with goodies, featuring a full day of crafting workshops, an included crafting kit with new crafting supplies, as well as step-by-step instructions, and more was valued at over $500. There were also a number of surprise giveaways throughout the event for customers to enjoy Altenew products as free gifts. A lucky crafter won the Stampwheel 2.0 at a grand-finale giveaway at the end of the event. This exciting new stamping platform is still only available for pre-order in the Altenew shop.The Sweet Shoppe Party Retreat 2024 was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and delighted. Altenew is thrilled to have provided a memorable experience for its community of passionate crafters and looks forward to continue hosting similar events in the future.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

An Insider Look at THE Crafting Event of the Year!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.