HP launches Small Form Factor Desktop AI PC with focus on power and security

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HP has added to its recently announced portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC. Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows1 with Wi-Fi 7 capability2. Sehi Computer Products (Sehi) recommends HP business desktops for businesses who need to power their most demanding applications. The highly secure and easy to manage HP Elite 805 SFF is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 8000 series processor and AMD RDNA™ onboard graphics, and an NPU that work together to balance workloads and get the most out of cloud-based AI applications.“HP is committed to enabling businesses to fully utilize the potential of AI," stated Carol Taylor, Vice President at Sehi. "As companies rapidly embrace AI, HP's new AI-powered desktop PC, coupled with Sehi’s value-added services and support, provides businesses with the tools to equip their employees with robust and secure devices that can leverage AI effectively, both presently and in the future."The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC is protected by HP Wolf Security to ensure business data stays safe. HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.To learn more about the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC and Sehi’s value-added services and support, visit Sehi’s website at buysehi.comAbout Sehi: Sehi Computer Products is one of the largest independent technology solutions providers in the United States with locations in Michigan and California. Sehi is committed to helping businesses reduce operating costs while improving performance, productivity and profitability.

