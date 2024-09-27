InitVerse Shines at InnoBlock2024 with Major Announcements

At InnoBlock 2024, InitVerse COO Nicolas highlighted the shift from Fat Protocol to Fat App, emphasizing the importance of user experience. He announced the launch of a developer-friendly SaaS tool designed to simplify DApp development and accelerate Web3 adoption. The speech drew strong interest from developers and investors, setting the stage for future collaborations.

Singapore, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InitVerse made a prominent appearance at InnoBlock 2024 and Token2049, showcasing its latest technological innovations in the Web3 space. These two major events highlighted InitVerse as a key player, offering fresh perspectives on Web3 development while fostering deep interactions between industry leaders, developers, and investors.







During the main forum at InnoBlock 2024, InitVerse COO Nicolas delivered a speech on the transition from Fat Protocol to Fat App, emphasizing that users today are more focused on overall user experience. In line with this trend, InitVerse announced the upcoming release of its developer-friendly SaaS DApp development tool, designed to streamline the development of decentralized applications, lower technical barriers, and accelerate Web3 adoption.

The event drew considerable attention, with participants sharing the challenges they face when developing DApps, particularly in smart contract development. They also expressed keen interest in how InitVerse can enhance development efficiency while simplifying on-chain deployment processes. Our product demonstration further showcased modular solutions and features, deepening market expectations for InitVerse’s technology.

In his speech, Nicolas stated, "The complexity of smart contracts often deters developers, but our SaaS DApp development tool is designed to remove those barriers. It provides intuitive and straightforward tools that enable teams to rapidly create and deploy decentralized applications, driving fast growth in the Web3 ecosystem."

InnoBlock 2024 also brought together several prominent global speakers, including Shubham, Head of Ecosystem at MANTA, Sarah S., APAC BD Lead at BNB Chain, and Matthew Sorg, VP of Technology at Solana . Industry experts engaged in in-depth technical and business discussions with the InitVerse team, exploring the future of Web3 applications. These exchanges laid the groundwork for future collaborations and reinforced InitVerse’s leadership in Web3 infrastructure development.

Following this, InitVerse’s booth at Token2049 also attracted not only developers but a large number of users and investors. The enthusiastic participation further highlighted the practical potential of InitVerse’s SaaS Dapp Builder solutions, while its underlying blockchain and token system generated considerable anticipation. This showcase clearly demonstrated InitVerse’s key role in driving Web3 application adoption and ecosystem growth.

With the community's enthusiastic feedback, InitVerse is preparing to launch an airdrop to reward users for their support and participation. Further details will be announced soon. InitVerse remains committed to technological innovation, providing developers and users with efficient, user-friendly Web3 solutions that will fuel the ongoing growth of the ecosystem.

About InitVerse

InitVerse is an automated Web3 SaaS platform tailored for emerging businesses, facilitating rapid DApp development and deployment with just a few clicks. With the support of INIChain and INICloud, InitVerse can dynamically adjust computing resources according to needs, enabling efficient task processing while providing higher security, availability, and scalability.

Stay tuned for more updates from InitVerse as it continues to lead the way in Web3 innovation.

