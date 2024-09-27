Bryan Gallinger Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strength" with Kathy Ireland

Bryan Gallinger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce Bryan Gallinger’s contribution to the upcoming book “Strength.” Bryan joins a prestigious team of professionals, including Kathy Ireland, to share stories and insights that offer valuable lessons on resilience, perseverance, and personal growth.

Set for release in late 2024, “Strength” is a transformative book designed to inspire readers with real-life stories of resilience, personal growth, and triumph in the face of adversity. Readers will discover how to harness their inner strength and overcome life’s toughest challenges through these powerful accounts.

Known as “The Dream Promoter” for helping hundreds of people pursue their dreams, Bryan Gallinger is an award-winning social impact producer, entrepreneur, and consultant. Over his career, he has been instrumental in building 30+ businesses and has consulted on over 100 projects, brands, and organizations. He has also produced more than 250 events, ranging from live music showcases and concerts to corporate seminars, wellness retreats, fundraisers, and social impact events.

A man of many talents, Bryan’s diverse career blends his passions as an entertainer, former athlete, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. He has built a solid network based on integrity and a strong desire to elevate and empower others. For over 25 years, Bryan has volunteered with more than 100 non-profits and social impact causes. Through the Be Great! network, he has helped raise over $50 million for charitable initiatives. In 2023, he presented the Be Great! Legacy Humanitarian Award to the 14th Dalai Lama.

Bryan’s leadership spans multiple industries. With over 25 years of experience in entertainment, he has produced film, TV, and music internationally. His exceptional business acumen and humanitarian efforts earned him the nickname “Business Yoda” for his wisdom, professionalism, and strong leadership.

Currently, Bryan serves as the Founder & Executive Director of the Be Great! Network, the Founder & CEO of G.O.A.T. Consulting Group, and the volunteer International Marketing Director for Called to Rescue.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Bryan Gallinger contributing to “Strength,” together with Kathy Ireland and other esteemed co-authors, Bryan’s contributions will undoubtedly empower readers to embrace change, conquer fear, and achieve success.

