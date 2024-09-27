Eureka OmniVerse: The Ultimate Pet Owner's Vacuum

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka , a leading manufacturer of innovative cleaning solutions, offers pet parents their newest model, The OmniVerse, a powerful and versatile vacuum designed to make pet ownership easier than ever.



Key Features of the OmniVerse:

QuickShift Technology: Seamlessly switch between carpet and hard floor cleaning with the touch of a button.

Seamlessly switch between carpet and hard floor cleaning with the touch of a button. Pet-Friendly Tools: Includes specialized attachments for cleaning stairs, upholstery, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Includes specialized attachments for cleaning stairs, upholstery, and other hard-to-reach areas. Advanced Anti-Tangle Technology: Prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, ensuring efficient cleaning.

Prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, ensuring efficient cleaning. HEPA Complete Seal Filtration: Captures 99.9% of dust and allergens, providing a healthier indoor environment for you and your pets.

Overall, it’s a standout vacuum worth looking into. To learn more, check out the Eureka OmniVerse at us.eureka.com .

