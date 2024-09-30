Chemotherapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemotherapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.89 billion in 2023 to $34.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cancer incidence increase, advancements in cancer diagnosis, innovation in drug development, clinical trial activity, access to healthcare, awareness campaigns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Chemotherapy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The chemotherapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to immunotherapy integration, biosimilar adoption, emerging markets growth, genomic profiling, supportive care advances, regulatory facilitation.

Growth Driver Of The Chemotherapy Market

The increasing cancer prevalence is expected to propel the growth of the chemotherapy market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. In chemotherapy powerful chemicals are used in combination or alone for the treatment of cancer by killing fast-growing cancer cells. In addition, increasing cancer prevalence will increase the demand for chemotherapy.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Chemotherapy Market Share?

Key players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi SA, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Almatic Pharma LLC, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Ipsen SA, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Exelixis Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Incyte Corporation, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., Epizyme Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Array BioPharma Inc., BeiGene Ltd., Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., MacroGenics Inc., Immunomedics Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Verastem Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Chemotherapy Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the chemotherapy market are focused on adopting strategic partnerships to commercialize the launch of innovative medical devices aiding in chemotherapy services. These partnerships aim to leverage the strengths and resources of each party to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer treatment, improve patient outcomes, and address unmet medical needs.

How Is The Global Chemotherapy Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Pump, Cannula, Catheter, Other Product Types

2) By Service: Blood Cancer, Throat Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer

3) By Drugs: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-Tumor Antibiotics, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Other Drugs

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

5) By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Chemotherapy Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Chemotherapy Market Definition

Chemotherapy refers to a treatment using drugs or medicines that kill the fast-growing cells in the body by using powerful chemicals. The drugs can be used in combination or alone for the treatment of cancer. They are used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow at a fast rate.

Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global chemotherapy market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chemotherapy market size, chemotherapy market drivers and trends, chemotherapy market major players and chemotherapy market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

