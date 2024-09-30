Chemical Fungicides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Chemical Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chemical fungicides market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemical fungicides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.67 billion in 2023 to $24.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to crop yield enhancement, disease resistance management, expansion of agriculture, advancements in chemical formulations, public health concerns, globalization of agriculture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Chemical Fungicides Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The chemical fungicides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market globalization and trade dynamics, shift towards integrated pest management (IMP), climate change impact on diseases, expansion of precision agriculture, regulatory changes, and sustainability focus.

Growth Driver Of The Chemical Fungicides Market

The rising occurrence of crop diseases is expected to propel the growth of the chemical fungicide market going forward. Crop diseases refer to diseases caused by various pathogenic organisms, such as fungi, bacteria, mycoplasma, virus, viroid, nematode, or parasitic flowering plants. Chemical fungicides work to eradicate or stop the development of fungi and their spores and are effective against rust, mildew, and other plant-damaging fungi, as a result, the rising occurrence of crop diseases increases the demand for the chemical fungicides market.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Chemical Fungicides Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, UPL Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Isagro S.p.A, Nufarm, ADAMA, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Koppert Biological Systems, Bioworks Inc., STK Bio-ag Technologies, Verdesian Life Sciences, Seipasa S A, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Nutrichem Co. Ltd., Certis LLC, Valent BioSciences LLC, Stockton Group, Lallemand Plant Care, Albaugh LLC, Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sipcam Agro USA Inc., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Heranba Industries Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Chemical Fungicides Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the chemical fungicide market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market. It involves the development and introduction of novel formulations or active ingredients to enhance effectiveness, safety, and sustainability in crop protection.

How Is The Global Chemical Fungicides Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Bio Based Fungicide, Synthetic Fungicide

2) By Form: Liquid, Dry

3) By Active Ingredients: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Other Active Ingredients

4) By Action: Contact, Systemic

5) By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Chemigation, Post-Harvest

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Chemical Fungicides Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Chemical Fungicides Market Definition

Chemical fungicides refer to the pesticides known as fungicides that work to eradicate or stop the development of fungi and their spores. They are effective against rust, mildew, and other plant-damaging fungi.

Chemical Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global chemical fungicides market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Chemical Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chemical fungicides market size, chemical fungicides market drivers and trends and chemical fungicides market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

