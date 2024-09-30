Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Global Market 2024 To Reach $38.08 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

It will grow to $38.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive auxiliary lamps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.62 billion in 2023 to $29.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to off-road activities, automotive industry growth, consumer preferences, regulatory standards, supply chain dynamics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive auxiliary lamps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing smart lighting, stringent environmental regulations, urbanization and infrastructure development, rise in adventure tourism, global economic outlook.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market

The increasing vehicle manufacturing is driving the automotive auxiliary lamps market going forward. Vehicle manufacturing is increasing due to a growing demand for automobiles aided by growing population, rising income levels, increasing vehicle adoption and technological advancements. Automotive auxiliary lamps in automobiles are used to ensure road safety, and the use of vehicle lights assists the driver in illuminating the lane as well as recognizing the road, obstacles, and traffic signs.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Share?

Key players in the market include Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, MOBIS INDIA LIMITED, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, LAMPA S.p.A., Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Lazer Lamps Ltd., J.W. Speaker Corporation, Venta Global Ltd., Varroc, ZKW Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Autolite India Limited, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Osram Licht AG, Valeo SA, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Phoenix Lamps Division, TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd., DEPO Auto Parts Ind. Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting innovative technologies, such as digital front-lighting, to sustain their position in the market. Digital front lighting refers to an advanced automotive lighting technology that goes beyond traditional headlights by incorporating digital elements for improved visibility and safety.

How Is The Global Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode Light (LED), Xenon, Halogen, Sealed Beam Conversion Lamp, Modular Lights

2) By Technology: Adaptive Lighting, Intelligent Lighting, Other Technology Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-Road Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Definition

Automotive auxiliary lamps refer to a lighting device that is positioned to provide light forward of the vehicle and complements the upper beam of a typical headlight system. Auxiliary lamps for cars are designed to improve visibility at night and in inclement weather.

