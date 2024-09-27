World of Dypians Reaches New Prestige Level by Making Binance’s Latest Industry Report

Binance’s The Industry Map looks at multiple subcategories of the crypto industry, such as Infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, Consumer Crypto, DePIN, and Real-World Assets. World of Dypians is one of only five projects included in the Gaming section.

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians (WOD) - a unique, groundbreaking MMORPG, has been featured in the latest Binance report, “ Navigating Crypto: Industry Map ." Binance is renowned for its in-depth reports showcasing some of the industry's most promising projects. Featuring Binance's overview of the crypto ecosystem is a momentous event for WOD, a game that has been building through innovation and creativity to deliver unmatched gaming experiences since day one.

Binance’s The Industry Map looks at multiple subcategories of the crypto industry, such as Infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, Consumer Crypto, DePIN, and Real-World Assets. World of Dypians is one of only five projects included in the Gaming section. The report recognizes WOD’s play-to-earn (P2E) status as a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in a vast digital realm.

Additionally, World of Dypians is among the latest dApps integrated with Binance Web3 Wallet. The Binance Web3 wallet is a keyless, seedless, multi-chain, semi-custody wallet catering to DeFi applications. The announcement came from a Binance Web3 X post nominating WOD among 12 new projects meeting the requirements for the integration

The WOD team considers its nomination in Binance’s Industry Map report a worthy recognition of its efforts in building a distinct presence in the gaming sector. This new level of prestige will usher in brand-new utilities and exclusive features for users interacting with World of Dypians through Binance Web3 Wallet.

World of Dypians acknowledged the honor of making Binance’s latest report and thanked its growing community on X :

“We’re proud to be recognized as a key player in the gaming category, offering immersive MMORPG experiences in the Web3 space. Thank you to our incredible community for driving us forward!”

Binance is a world-recognized leader in the Web3 landscape, servicing millions of users globally. In recent years, the crypto exchange has taken upon itself a guardian role via the BNB Chain for new and auspicious projects. To this end, Binance guides new crypto, blockchain, IGaming, and Metaverse initiatives to make successful first steps in the industry. Its programs, challenges, and campaigns help many projects attract awareness and investors, thus building solid communities from their early days.

This is not the first association between World of Dypians and Binance. In August, WOD topped the “Train Like a Champion” campaign on the BNB Chain. The game attracted over 23,000 users who participated in the Dypians Global Challenge as part of this event.

World of Dypians also participated in BNB Chain's Festive 4YA Celebration campaign, organizing a raffle with a $300,000+ prize pool. WOD recorded more than 390,000 participants in that event. Lastly, WOD won the BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program this year with 249,000+ game downloads, 129M+ on-chain transactions, and $1.2M+ in grants received.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WOD) is a revolutionary MMORPG incubated by Dypius and available in the prestigious Epic Games Store. The project aims to stand out from the average gaming experience with innovative Web3 elements. Its rapidly growing ecosystem features dedicated advertising spaces for strategic partners, special events, and treasure hunts, engaging over half a million players worldwide.

While Binance's latest Industry Map report places World of Dypians in the P2E subcategory, it's worth noting that the game has many more facets than play-to-earn gaming. WOD is developing into an all-encompassing virtual ecosystem, employing the latest AI, blockchain, and Metaverse mechanics advances.

It is a proud distinction for World of Dypians to be a recurrent name on Binance’s exclusive list of industry references. The project obtained this privilege by consistently increasing the game’s quality and providing endless opportunities for its users. The WOD team pledges to continue this work and actively integrate more innovations to reward active players everywhere.

