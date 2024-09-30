Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive oil pump market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.99 billion in 2023 to $19.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to engine efficiency demands, emission standards compliance, material and manufacturing advances, vehicle weight reduction, global automotive production growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Oil Pump Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive oil pump market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of cooling systems, stricter fuel economy standards, increased focus on electric powertrains, supply chain resilience, electric vehicle trends.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Oil Pump Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9541&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Automotive Oil Pump Market

The rapid increase in vehicle production is expected to boost the growth of the automotive oil pump market going forward. Motor vehicle production refers to the manufacture of automobiles and light trucks/utility vehicles. Automobile oil pumps pressurize fluids and protect engine components of vehicles from frictional wear and overheating by lubricating oil at the appropriate pressures. This as a result, grows the adoption of vehicle production, thus increasing the demand for the automotive oil pump market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-oil-pump-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Oil Pump Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Denso Corporation, The FTE automotive Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., Magna International Inc., Nidec Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, HUSCO International Inc., Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System Co. Ltd., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Stackpole International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Shenglong Group, Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies PLC, Hunan Oil Pump Co., Melling Engine Parts, Hirschvogel Automotive Group, Wuxi Tsang Yow Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Toyo Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd., Pierburg GmbH, Flowserve Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Oil Pump Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting innovative technologies, such as electric oil pumps, to strengthen their market position. Electric oil pumps, also known as electric oil transfer pumps or electric lubrication pumps, are devices designed to circulate oil or lubricants in various automotive and industrial applications.

How Is The Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segmented?

1) By Discharge Type: Gear Pump, Gerotor, Vane Pump, Other Discharge Type (Plunger pumps)

2) By Displacement Type: Fixed Displacement, Variable Displacement

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Buses And Coaches, Off-Road Vehicles

4) By Lubrication System: Wet Sump Lubrication, Dry Sump Lubrication

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Oil Pump Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Oil Pump Market Definition

An automotive oil pump is a mechanical device that circulates oil to the moving elements of an engine, such as the bearings, camshafts, and pistons, to reduce wear and tear. This is used to circulate oil for engine lubrication and increase oil pressure in the lubrication system. It produces the pressure that propels oil through the engine's chambers and passageways.

Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive oil pump market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive oil pump market size, automotive oil pump market drivers and trends, automotive oil pump market major players and automotive oil pump market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fuse-global-market-report

Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-sunroof-global-market-report

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.