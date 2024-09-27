E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Powered by Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy Announces the Class of 2025 Inductees

E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc., Powered by Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy Announces the Class of 2025 Inductees

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc., powered by Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy, is proud to announce the distinguished Class of 2025. These outstanding athletes, coaches, and teams have made significant contributions to E.E. Smith High School athletics, and their achievements will be celebrated at the upcoming Homecoming Football Game and the official Induction Banquet.The inductees will be introduced at the E.E. Smith High School Homecoming Football Game on Friday, October 4, 2024, before kickoff. The formal induction will take place at the E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc., Banquet on Sunday, May 25, 2025.The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Inc., Class of 2025 Inductees:- Darius Purcell – Class of 2008- Ben Major – Class of 1979- Kanetra Queen – Class of 2000- Ira Cheatham – Class of 1983- Stan Callender – Class of 1991- Joseph Vaughn – Class of 1977- Selena Washington – Class of 1975- Connie Boykin – Class of 1960- Charles “Billy” Davis – Class of 1962- Coach Martin “Rick” Rickman– Legendary Coach- Tommy McAlister– Class of 1965In addition to these remarkable individuals, the 1981 NC State 4A Championship Girls Track Team will also be honored. This historic team, featuring Coach Ida Askew, Dee Hardy, Lisa Thompson, and Colette Williams Valentine, achieved extraordinary success in track and field. Notably, Ida Askew, Dee Hardy, and Colette Williams Valentine have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame for their individual achievements.About the E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Inc. :The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Inc. celebrates and honors the accomplishments of former student-athletes, coaches, and supporters who have made significant contributions to the legacy of E.E. Smith High School. Powered by Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy, this initiative seeks to inspire future generations of students to pursue excellence in sports and leadership.For Media Inquiries, Contact:ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaulE.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Inc.Public Relations DirectorPhone: (910) 574-3346Email: shadonnamack@me.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.