Breathable Membranes Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breathable membranes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $1.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction industry growth, rising awareness of sustainable construction, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, rise in timber frame construction, demand for waterproofing solutions, prevalence of cold and damp climates.

The breathable membranes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global emphasis on green building standards, rising demand for prefabricated construction, innovation in fire-resistant membranes, focus on moisture management in buildings, expansion of commercial construction.

Increased manufacturing of polyethylene propelled the growth of the breathable membrane market. Polyethylene refers to one of the most commonly used plastics in the world. Polyethylene is a versatile and widely used plastic polymer known for its durability, flexibility, and resistance to moisture. Polyethylene (PE) is a commonly used material in breathable membranes to prevent water penetration while allowing moisture vapor to escape and to facilitate moisture transfer and maintain a comfortable microclimate.

Key players in the market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dörken Coatings GmbH & Co, Soprema Group, General Aniline & FilmMaterials Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Kingspan Group PLC, Riwega S.r.l, Klober ltd., Knauf Insulation, PIL Membranes Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Johns Manville, Sika Group, Firestone Building Products, Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Toray Industries, Berry Global Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Cosella-Dörken Products Inc., Kingspan Group, IKO Industries Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Clopay Plastic Products Company Inc., Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, Valmet Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Zhejiang Jifa Enterprise Co. Ltd., Daedong.

Major companies operating in the breathable membrane market are focusing on strategic partnerships focused on the expansion and evolution of 3D membrane lamination technology, to provide reliable service to customers. A strategic partnership is a formal alliance between two or more businesses that agree to share resources, knowledge, or expertise to achieve common goals.

1) By Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Other Type

2) By Application: Pitched Roofs, Walls

3) By End Use: Residential, Non-Residential

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Breathable Membranes Market Definition

A breathable membrane is a sheet that is applied to external wall and roof structures where the external cladding is not totally water-tight or moisture-resistant. Its primary aim is to allow any water vapor from the inside of the building to pass through without the requirement for additional ventilation above the existing insulation layer.

Breathable Membranes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global breathable membranes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Breathable Membranes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breathable membranes market size, breathable membranes market drivers and trends and breathable membranes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

