Liquefied Natural Gas Market Trends: Size and Share Insights to USD 261.57 Bn (2024-2031) | Asahi Kasei Corporation

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size

liquefied natural gas market is valued at USD 142.17 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 261.57 Bn by 2031, growing (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Energy industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Liquefied Natural Gas Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Key takeaways1. Strong Global Demand Growth: The LNG market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing global energy demand, particularly in Asia and Europe. Countries are transitioning to cleaner energy sources to reduce carbon emissions, and LNG is being favored as a lower-carbon alternative to coal and oil.2. Shift Towards Energy Security: Recent geopolitical events and energy supply disruptions have heightened the focus on energy security. Nations are diversifying their energy sources and investing in LNG infrastructure to ensure a stable and reliable supply. This shift is prompting long-term contracts and increased investments in LNG facilities.3. Technological Advancements: Innovations in LNG production, transportation, and regasification technologies are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Developments such as floating LNG (FLNG) platforms and improved shipping technologies are expanding the feasibility of LNG projects in remote areas.4. Investment in Infrastructure: Significant investments in LNG infrastructure, including liquefaction terminals, pipelines, and regasification facilities, are underway globally. These investments are crucial for accommodating growing demand and ensuring the smooth flow of LNG from production to end-users.5. Decarbonization Initiatives: As part of the global shift towards sustainability, the LNG industry is focusing on reducing its carbon footprint. This includes implementing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, optimizing operational efficiencies, and exploring renewable LNG options, such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. *Note: Sample of the report provides details on the scope and coverage, table of contents, research methodology, and Sample Framework of the report. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):• By Application:Power GenerationTransportationMining & IndustrialOthers• By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:• Asahi Kasei Corporation• Ascend Performance Materials• BASF SE• Invista• Lanxess Ag• PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical• Radici Group• Rhodia• Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Company Ltd.• Shandong Hongye Chemical Company• Ltd• Shell Global• Exxon Mobil Corporation• Equinor ASA• Eni SpA• Conoco Philips• Chevron Corporation• Cheniere Energy• BP Plc• Qatargas• Cheniere Energy Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Liquefied Natural Gas Market for all the regions and countries covered below:• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)• Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Liquefied Natural Gas Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Liquefied Natural Gas market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Liquefied Natural Gas market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Liquefied Natural Gas market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?• Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.• Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Liquefied Natural Gas and tubes industry around the world.• The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.• A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.• The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.• This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

