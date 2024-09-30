Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac biomarkers testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.15 billion in 2023 to $13.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population, awareness and education initiatives, government initiatives and healthcare policies, increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cardiac biomarkers testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, integration of artificial intelligence (ai) in diagnostics, expansion of point-of-care testing, increasing emphasis on early disease detection.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9436&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market going forward. Cardiovascular disease refers to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels. Cardiac biomarker tests assist in determining the levels of biomarkers to immediately determine the severity of a heart attack and its magnitude. Hence, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will lead to an increase in the demand for cardiac biomarker testing solutions.

The Report Store

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., Creative Diagnostics Inc., Merck Co. & KGaA, Beckman Coulter Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DIALAB GmbH, CardioGenics Holdings Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Biosynex SA, Charles River Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Life Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech PLC, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corp., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics Inc., Abcam PLC, Bio-Techne Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the cardiac biomarker testing market are focusing on innovative products such as cardiac biomarkers to drive revenues in their market. Cardiac biomarkers, also known as cardiac enzymes, are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart muscle is damaged.

How Is The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified albumin (IMA), Other Biomarkers Types

2) By Application: Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Atherosclerosis, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Definition

Cardiac biomarkers testing refers to the tests to evaluate the quantities of cardiac biomarkers in blood. It is used to diagnose, assess, and keep track of people who may have acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac biomarkers testing market size, cardiac biomarkers testing market drivers and trends and cardiac biomarkers testing market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

