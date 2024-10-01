Adaptovate Canada’s Michael Murphy Discusses Sustainability and Talent at DisruptHR Toronto

Michael Murphy, Partner & Global Sustainability Practice Lead, ADAPTOVATE Canada

Michael Murphy of Adaptovate shares strategies for embedding sustainability in talent management at DisruptHR Toronto, driving results and competitive edge.

Organizations must move beyond setting ambitious sustainability targets and focus on mobilizing their human capital to achieve these goals.” — Michael Murphy

TORONTO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Murphy, Global Sustainability Practice Lead and Partner at Adaptovate’s Toronto office, delivered an insightful presentation at the recent DisruptHR Toronto conference. His talk, titled “The Sustainability Talent Equation,” addressed the critical need for organizations to adapt to the pressing demands of climate change, and provided valuable insights and practical strategies for business leaders looking to make a meaningful impact in the realm of sustainability.In his presentation, Michael highlighted the gap between companies’ sustainability ambitions and their workforce’s capacity to deliver tangible results. Drawing on his extensive experience in strategic planning and change management, he shared a multi-faceted approach in embedding sustainability across the talent lifecycle, focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining talent with a sustainability mindset. He advocated for the use of defined learning paths and curriculums, quick wins to build momentum, and strong leadership backing to support the change process.“Organizations must move beyond setting ambitious sustainability targets and focus on mobilizing their human capital to achieve these goals,” said Michael. “If you can effectively mobilize your talent to deliver results, sustainability will become a competitive advantage.”Michael Murphy is a Partner at Adaptovate’s Toronto office and the Global Sustainability Practice Lead, specializing in strategic planning, change management, and sustainability. With a proven track record of helping organizations navigate complex transformations, Murphy is a sought-after speaker and thought leader in the field of business sustainability.Adaptovate helps organizations transform at scale to meet changing market conditions and increasingly sophisticated customer demands. By leveraging agile methodologies and having a deep understanding of industry dynamics, Adaptovate partners with clients to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.DisruptHR is a global movement designed to energize, inform, and empower people in the HR field. Through dynamic presentations and networking opportunities, DisruptHR events challenge conventional thinking and inspire innovative approaches to human resources and business management.For further information, reach out to us via our phone numbers on the front page of www.adaptovate.com or contact Michael Murphy, Partner & Global Sustainability Practice Lead, Toronto, ON.

