Tamil Nadu Government Urged to Support Legal Action Related to Banning of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) - TGTE

CHENNAI, INDIA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --On September 26, 2024 Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) sent a 2nd letter to the Hon. Chief Minister Stalin of Tamil Nadu. The letter requests the Tamil Nadu government change its position on the Indian Union Government’s ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and render its moral, political, and legal support for the Tamil Eelam liberation struggle.According to the public notice issued by the government of Tamil Nadu, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal set up by the Union Government will be holding an inquiry in Chennai on September 27th and 28th regarding India’s ban on the LTTE.In the letter, the TGTE notes:‘When the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam sought permission to hold a Conference in Tamil Nadu regarding the 200 years tragedy of the hill country Tamils, the Chennai Inspector of Police filed a report asking the Madras High Court to refuse permission to hold the conference, stating “the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a political organization among the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora which aims to establish Tamil Eelam. It is suspected that the organization has links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)…the leaders of the TGTE are associated with LTTE and there is every possibility that they may be flaunting their ideological affinity with the LTTE during their events conducted in India.”’The letter further notes:‘In the legal proceedings of the UAPA Tribunal related to the ban of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, the Government of Tamil Nadu has submitted documents to confirm this unjust ban and has taken the position of the Union Government, which is causing great pain to the People of Eelam. It is the demand of the Tamils of the world that the government of Tamil Nadu should stand shoulder to shoulder with us and give moral, political and legal support to the struggle for freedom of Eelam Tamils and support justice for genocide. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government, which has had such a stance on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam since 1991, needs to update their position according to the changed political situation after 2009.’The letter concludes by stating the TGTE hopes that the Tamil Nadu government will change its position on the ban on the LTTE, and that the Tamil Nadu government has the right, duty, and responsibility to protect the sovereignty of Tamils in the South Asia region.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: pmo@tgte.orgTwitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: www.tgte-us.org

