The Open Art by Blum, TONX, and TON Society Draws 11,280+ Registered Attendees, Becoming the Largest Event of Token2049 Week

More than 60 partner projects and 35 global speakers gathered at the prestigious National Gallery Singapore for The Open Art.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Art, hosted by Blum, TONX, and TON Society and co-hosted by CoinGecko, All At Once, TonBit, and Google Cloud, attracted over 11,280 registered attendees—the highest number of registered attendees during Token2049 Week in Singapore. Held on September 19 at the National Gallery Singapore, one of the most prestigious venues in the country, the event saw thousands of people gathered to explore the latest innovations shaping the TON ecosystem.

The event underscored the growing influence of the TON ecosystem with over 60 partners from across Web3 collaborating to showcase its potential through live discussions, keynotes, and networking sessions. Recognized as a driving force for Web3 mass adoption, the TON ecosystem continues to push the boundaries of innovation despite the market's volatility.

“We at TONX are deeply committed to fostering a culture of innovation within the TON ecosystem. By bringing together thousands of attendees across APAC and beyond, we’re not only pushing the boundaries of what's possible but also highlighting the power of our SuperApp ecosystem and the new economy,” said Wego, Co-Founder of TONX.

Attendees were treated to an immersive experience featuring The Open Art-themed event design and merchandise. Every detail was meticulously crafted to reflect the values the TON ecosystem stands for—freedom of expression, creativity, and innovation.

“We’re proud to have hosted the largest side event at Token2049, setting another milestone for Blum,” said Vladimir Smerkis, CMO and Co-founder of Blum. “While we operate fully online, there's a unique value of in-person gatherings. This time, unlike April when Blum launched, TON and Telegram were the clear focus, dominating conversations throughout the whole conference period. Sign of times.”

The Open Art Main Stage Opening (TONX)

35+ Web3 Leaders Share Visionary Insights on the Future of the TON Ecosystem

The event began with the iconic TONX paper airplane ceremony led by Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation; Wego, Co-Founder of TONX; Gleb Kostarev, CEO of Blum; and Ekin Tuna, Co-Founder of TON Society.

The main stage featured opening remarks from Gleb Kostarev, Co-Founder of Blum, followed by keynotes from Wego, Ekin Tuna, Leonard (Co-Founder of All At Once), Ian W. (Co-Founder of TON Ventures), and Eefy Lin (Web3 Solution Architect at Google Cloud). Paul Li, Co-Founder of TonBit, shared TON’s First CTF Challenge to the participants.

One of the event’s highlights was a fireside chat between TM Lee, Co-Founder of CoinGecko, and Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX, where they discussed the evolution and future of blockchain technology.

Another key panel was the discussion between the Co-Founders of Blum, Catizen, TONX, and TON Society on both the opportunities and challenges within the TON ecosystem and the broader Web3 space. Main stage talks concluded with a special presentation by Sam from Jambo Phone.



The Open Art Speaker Highlights (TONX)

Side Stage Panels and Highlights

The side stage kicked off with "TON Security Unveiled," a critical discussion on security in the TON ecosystem, featuring Norbert (Global Growth at Nubit) and Luis (Co-Founder of TonBit), moderated by Maeveknows (Co-Founder of Pukecast).

Following this was a fireside chat between Jakob Palmstierna (President & CBO of GSR) and Suji Yan (Co-Founder of Mask Network) was moderated by Andi (Growth Lead of BlockMedia).

The program continued with a keynote by Lemon (Co-Founder of UTonic). Following this was the DeFi panel, "Harnessing the Power of DeFi on TON," which brought together Ping Chen (Core Contributor at BeaverLand), Joshua (Head of Growth & Partnerships at Tradoor), Pang Xue Kai (Founder & CEO of ForU AI), and Keer Lau (CSO of Orbiter Finance). The panel speakers discussed how DeFi is being leveraged within the TON ecosystem.



11,000+ people registered for The Open Art (TONX)

The Open Art Interactive and VIP Experiences

The Open Art offered attendees a variety of interactive experiences. Booths from participating partners showcased their projects and gave exciting surprises to attendees. The Open Art VIP attendees enjoyed exclusive fast-pass access, allowing them to skip the lines and engage directly with the Web3 community. VIP attendees also received limited-edition wearable art and tote bags inspired by the event's theme of freedom of expression.

Beyond the booths, the attendees enjoyed The Open Art’s dedicated game area where there were games such as an air hockey table and table football. Light snacks and beverages were also available throughout the event, allowing attendees to recharge in a casual setting.



The Open Art Sponsors and Partners (TONX)

The Open Art Event Sponsors and Partners

The Open Art was made possible by the generous support of its partners. The event was hosted by Blum, TONX, and TON Society, with CoinGecko, All At Once, TonBit, and Google Cloud as co-hosts.

The Gold Sponsors for the event included Catizen, Nubit, IoTeX, The Open Forest, CloudMile, ForuAI, OpenTorch, Tradoor, GGI, and UTonic. The Silver Sponsors were GSR, Yuliverse, Televerse, Beaverland, Orbiter Finance, Duckchain, Duckcoop, PrivateAI, TON Polling, Bitget Wallet, and Miss W.

Key partnerships also included MPost as the Strategic Partner, MVL/TADA as the Trip Partner, and Jambo as the Phone Partner. The VC Partners for The Open Art were SNZ, Summer Ventures, TON Ventures, EVG, DFG, and JSquare.





The Open Art ID Treasure Hunt by Blum and TONX (TONX)

The Open Art ID Treasure Hunt by Blum and TONX

The Open Art featured the exciting The Open Art ID Treasure Hunt (TOA ID), hosted by Blum and TONX. Participants get a chance to win up to 10,000 USDT by minting a TOA ID, creating a Blum account, and completing at least one quest from any of the 12 participating projects.

Participating projects include: Blum, WONTON, All At Once, Yuliverse, QuackQuack, Tradoor, Beaverland, MVL Chain, JamboPhone, ForU AI, Ton AI, and DUCKS.

The Open Art by Blum, TONX, and TON Society, has cemented its place as a defining event of Token2049 Week, bringing together over 11,000 registered attendees, 60+ partners, and 35+ industry leaders to share visionary insights on the future of the growing TON ecosystem.

