EVERHAUNT: ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST BELOVED HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS RETURNS FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF FEAR

ANGOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frights are creeping back to Western New York this October when Everhaunt Haunted House re-opens for the Halloween season on October 5th.Repeatedly voted as one of the best haunted attractions in America, Everhaunt has quite an array of Halloween fun for everyone. “For us it was never about creating just a bunch of haunted houses,” says founder Kevin Donovan. “It was always about creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Halloween Wonderland for the people of Western New York and beyond. Last year alone, we had guests come from 17 different states.”Currently Everhaunt has multiple haunted houses, midway games, coffin rides, escape rooms, virtual reality rides, photo booth attractions, a local horror history show, 2 unique horror stores, and family-friendly kids' days and the extremely popular Pumpkin Spectacular featuring thousands of hand carved pumpkins and giant talking characters.“This year we’ve added many new experiences. Curse of the Mummy is a brand new terrifying escape room experience. The Delaware Creek Horror Bootique is our brand-new one-of-a-kind horror shop, featuring hundreds of unique horror items and oddities. We’ve also added The Triage, a terrifying simulation experience before you’ve even entered the haunted houses.” Donovan mentioned. “You will never see the same show twice!”Everhaunt is also excited for the return of their popular Horror Icon Series, where big name horror movie stars spend weekends at the attraction visiting with fans. This year's series is headlined by Tyler Mane, best known for his work as Michael Myers in the Rob Zombie Halloween Movies, and Sabretooth in the X-Men franchise including Deadpool in theaters now.Everhaunt again has partnered with several charities for this season including Kids Escaping Drugs, Operation Good Neighbor and Shine Bright Little Fright.Everhaunt will be open weekends beginning on October 5th all the way through Halloween Night, and then it’s onto the new Dark December, a joyful haunted house experience in December.Check out www.everhaunt.com for dates, hours and ticket information.---Dropbox for Pictures, Content License Agreement, and more : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1duNKK_o6z6m-MimpAkWhAUvCe7s2jgiK?usp=sharing

