Governor Pillen Announces Cabinet Level Appointments

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen is announcing two cabinet level appointments. The first is the appointment of Lee Will as chief operating officer (COO) and director for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS), effective Sept. 28.  

Will has been with the state since 2015 and has served as a budget management analyst and deputy budget administrator prior to his appointment to state budget administrator in 2020 and his reappointed by Gov. Pillen in 2023.

“Lee has been an exemplary leader over the state’s budget processes, to the benefit of all Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “Through his direction, the state enacted the most fiscally conservative budget in its history. Lee has worked closely with state agencies and our legislative partners to provide sound forecasting and budget advice. At DAS, he will be able to implement additional spending reductions through direct oversight of the state’s procurement, facilities and vehicle fleet operations. I am excited for what he will bring to this new role.” 

Will replaces Jason Jackson, who has led DAS since 2018.

Neil Sullivan has been appointed by Gov. Pillen to fill the role vacated by Will as state budget administrator. Sullivan has been with the state since 2014. Before becoming deputy state budget administrator in 2020, he was a budget management analyst and prior to that, business manager at the Grand Island Veterans Home.

