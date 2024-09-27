Airless Tire Market Size, Share, and Analysis: Global and Regional Perspectives - 2030

Airless Tire Market

Airless tires are used to improve the vehicle's safety and drivability as well as to lower the maintenance cost of the automobile.

Increase in demand for maintenance-free tires and surge in adoption of all-terrain and military vehicles drive the growth of the global airless tire market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Airless tires are used to improve the vehicle's safety and drivability as well as to lower the maintenance cost of the automobile. Airless or solid tires are available in a wide range of sizes and types as well as for a wide range of applications. An airless tire is a durable and flat-free tire that is supported by air pressure, and is installed widely in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers to provide a gripping surface for traction and to cushion the moving vehicle's wheels. The booming commercial automotive fleet, expanding transportation infrastructure, and rising automotive production globally have contributed to strong increase in airless tire production in the recent years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2437 The global airless tire market was valued at $46.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $15.44 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $27.35 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Ameritire CorporationBridgestone CorporationContinental AGHankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.MichelinSumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyToyo Tire CorporationThe Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.TrelleborgThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global airless tire market based on material, vehicle type, sales channel, rim size, region.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/978fa055424681c83e3b6a85e16f1058 The factors such as surge in demand for maintenance-free tires and increase in demand for all-terrain and military vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the airless tire market . However, low performance during friction and high-speed scenarios and high capital investment for setting up new manufacturing facilities are the factors expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher recyclability of plastics and rise in the adoption of electric vehicles across the world in the coming years are the factors anticipated to supplement the market growth in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2437 Leading manufacturers of automobile tires are focusing on development of durable and low-maintenance automotive tires, owing to the changing customer preferences, which further enhance the outlook for global airless tire manufacturers. In addition, rise in global awareness regarding reduction in pollution increases the demand for long-lasting and puncture-resistant automotive tires.Based on material, the plastic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rubber segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2437 Based on vehicle type, the utility vehicles segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global airless tire market , and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the passenger and commercial vehicles segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:In-Car Infotainment Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/03/2273859/0/en/In-Car-Infotainment-Market-to-Portray-37-53-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market - https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hands-free-power-liftgate-market-to-reach-2-35-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-8-cagr-allied-market-research-872053546.html Automotive Switches Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/28/2218763/0/en/Automotive-Switches-Market-Worth-43-26-Billion-by-2027-AMR.html Fire Truck Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-truck-market-to-reach-9-90-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301897704.html

