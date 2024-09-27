Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.26.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Shelly Guyer, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Guyer was Chief Sustainability Officer at Invitae Corporation from 2021 to 2022 and Chief Financial Officer there from 2017 to 2021. She was Chief Financial Officer at Veracyte Inc. from 2013 to 2016. Guyer was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration at iRhythm Technologies Inc. from 2008 to 2012. She was Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations at Nuvelo Inc. from 2006 to 2007. Guyer held several roles at JPMorgan Securities/Hambrecht & Quist from 1988 to 2006, including Associate, Vice President and Principal. She was a Science Associate and Consultant at the Environmental Defense Fund from 1982 to 1986. Guyer is a Board Member of NGM Bio Holdings Inc. and the Penney Family Fund. She is a Trustee Emerita at Phillips Academy. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from Princeton University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Guyer is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Hoffman, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2005. Hoffman has been a Founding Leader at The Conference Board since 2014 and President of Jeff Hoffman & Associates since 2010. He held several positions with The Walt Disney Company from 1978 to 2010, including Vice President, Disney Worldwide Outreach from 2001 to 2010, Director of The Disney University and Corporate Human Resources from 1985 to 2001, and several roles in Disneyland Theme Park Operations from 1978 to 1985. Hoffman is a member of the Board of Directors at Points of Light, a Founding Chair at the California Volunteers Fund, a member of the Board of Advisors at the Center on Philanthropy and Public Policy at the University of Southern California, and Vice Chair of the Queen Mary Land Development Task Force, City of Long Beach. Hoffman earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations, Cinema and Television from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hoffman is a Republican.

Sean Varner, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Varner has been a Managing Partner at Varner & Brandt LLP since 2006. He is a Board Member of the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Foundation, the First Tee of the Inland Empire, the National Orange Show, and the Riverside ExCITE Business Incubator and Accelerator. He is Vice-President of the Monday Morning Group. Varner is a member of the University of California Board of Regents Selection Advisory Committee, the University of California, Riverside Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics, the Young Presidents’ Organization and the Inland Empire Community Foundation – Policy and Advocacy Committee. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Varner is a Republican.

Helio Brasil, of Ripon, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association, San Joaquin County Fair Board of Directors. Brasil has been Superintendent of the Keyes Union School District since 2017. Brasil is a member of the Small School Districts’ Association, California Association of School Administrators and the Advisory Commission on Charter Schools at the State Board of Education. He earned a Doctor of Education and a Master of Education degree from St. Mary’s College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brasil is a Democrat.



Lisa Fox-Evans, of Stockton, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association, San Joaquin County Fair Board of Directors. Evans has been Senior Office Administrator at the San Joaquin County Hospital since 2012. Evans has been Executive Director at Angela’s Team Empire Inc. since 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Evans is a Democrat.

Amy Raymondo, of Orland, has been appointed to the 42nd District Agricultural Association, Glenn County Fair Board of Directors. Raymondo has been an RCM Senior Manager and Client Executive at Veradigm since 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Raymondo is a Republican.