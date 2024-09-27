DR. KEMDI CHINO’S BOLD EXAMINATION OF NIGERIA’S POLITICAL SYSTEM WILL GRACE TORONTO’S HIGHLY-AWAITED BOOK FESTIVAL

Entrepreneur-author sheds light on the urgent political problems of Nigeria and the path to progress

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his thought-provoking new book, “Nigeria: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,” Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara introduces a compelling analysis of Nigeria’s current political climate, exploring its historical roots and constitutional evolution. His comprehensive review will be at the front and center during The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival, happening on September 28-29, 2024 at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto.This groundbreaking work delves into the complex dynamics of Nigeria’s government, looking into how different constitutions have interacted over the years. Opara critically examines the current political climate, highlighting the systemic issues that plague the country. Opara's book shares an in-depth discussion of the National Assembly members, alleging them of betraying the core values meant to create a government that truly serves its people.One of Opara’s primary concerns is the rampant bribery and corruption that infects the government. He points out the troubling trend of politicians lining their pockets while the Nigerian populace suffers, resulting in widespread hardship and disenfranchisement. The author criticizes those who put their interests above the nation's welfare.Opara aims to do more than just critique with this book; he seeks to ignite change. He champions enhanced education and encourages open discussions about the urgent challenges facing Nigeria’s political landscape. He intends to raise awareness of these issues to inspire action toward substantive reform and the reinstatement of good governance tenets. He is also the author of five other books: “Nigeria in Focus: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,” “Nigeria in Detail: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,” “Nigeria in Progress: An X-ray of Issues and the Way Forward,” “Nigeria in Review: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,” and “Nigeria Ahead: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward.”“Nigeria: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward” captivates anyone eager to grasp the nuanced nature of Nigeria’s political scene and the dire call for reform. Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara presents a sharp analysis and fervent appeal for change, positioning this book as a vital addition to the conversation about Nigeria’s future.Dive deeper into the revolutionary wisdom and insights found in this masterwork. Grab the chance to see its featured pages at The Maple Staple ’s exhibit located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival.To purchase a copy, visit Amazon and other leading bookstores around the globe.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

