DR. RUSSELL ALLISON’S DEBUT MEMOIR TO MAKE A SPLASH AT CANADA AND GERMANY’S LITERARY FALL EVENTS

“This is the Story of Blacky the Cat” highlights lessons of trust and patience at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Russell Allison, a retired orthopedic surgeon and former professional rodeo bull rider, is excited to debut his newly published memoir, “ This is the Story of Blacky the Cat ”, at two major literary events this fall: the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival. Published in April 2024, this marks the first time Dr. Allison’s 42-page book will be showcased at any book event, with The Maple Staple Bookstore supporting this significant debut.Originally written to offer his children and grandchildren insight into his life in Coffeyville, “This is the Story of Blacky the Cat” recounts how a group of cats, especially Blacky, provided solace during a period of solitude in Kansas. Illustrated by his mother, Lenora Allison, the book delivers an inspiring message about trust, patience, and the value of positive relationships. The recent release of the memoir adds to the excitement surrounding its introduction to the literary world.Dr. Russell Allison began his diverse career as a professional rodeo bull rider on his family's ranch in Arkansas, where he entered the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association at 18 and ranked among the top 25 bull riders globally for five years. Transitioning from rodeo to academia, he earned a degree in Agribusiness with an Animal Science option from Arkansas Tech University. At 28, he started medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, followed by an orthopedic surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He then practiced medicine in Russellville, Arkansas, for 25 years.Dr. Allison’s memoir will be prominently featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair, taking place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. This prestigious global event, known as the world’s largest book fair, will showcase Dr. Allison’s work at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. Additionally, the memoir will be introduced at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, set for September 28-29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Crescent East. Festival-goers can visit The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, to explore Dr. Allison’s work.This debut appearance at such significant literary events underscores The Maple Staple Bookstore’s commitment to supporting fresh voices and impactful literature. “This is the Story of Blacky the Cat” is also available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

