FTC Announces Virtual Workshop on the Attention Economy: Monopolizing Kids’ Time Online

The Federal Trade Commission will hold a virtual workshop on February 25, 2025, to examine the use of design features on digital platforms aimed at keeping kids, including teens, online longer and coming back more frequently.

Researchers, technologists, child development and legal experts, consumer advocates, and industry professionals will discuss design features that keep kids engaged on digital platforms, including websites, applications, and interactive online services. They also will discuss the potential impacts of those features on the well-being of younger users and how platforms might factor levels of youth engagement and kids’ well-being into designing their products. The topics to be discussed will include:

Whether and how certain design features result in more engagement or time spent on digital platforms, and what relevant scientific research exists on the topic;

The physical and psychological impacts, both positive and negative, of the design features on youth well-being; and

What measures or design considerations related to youth well-being might be effective, feasible, and consistent with the current legal landscape.

The virtual event will be open to the public and registration is not required. A link to view the webcast will be posted to the FTC’s website at FTC.gov the morning of the event.

The FTC is seeking input from those who are interested in participating as panelists at the event or who have expertise and relevant information to provide on any of the topics listed above. If you have expertise, email AttentionEconomy@ftc.gov by November 15, 2024. At this time, please do not send substantive comments to the FTC email address listed above. Any formal comment period will be announced on the event page.

Additional information, including a list of speakers and the agenda, will be posted on the event page in advance of the workshop.