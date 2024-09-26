NIST Announces Award for Manufacturing Extension Center in Florida

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has made a cooperative agreement award to operate a Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center in Florida. The MEP Center will be operated by the awardee, FloridaMakes, Inc. The total anticipated funding over five years is $5,319,200.

NIST’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership program strengthens U.S. manufacturing by supporting 51 Centers across the 50 states and Puerto Rico. Through this program, more than 1,440 manufacturing experts provide hands-on technical expertise that addresses the critical needs of manufacturers in their states.

This funding opportunity, announced on April 30, 2024, was open to U.S.-based nonprofit institutions, institutions of higher education, state, United States territory, local, or tribal governments or a consortium. The awardee will sign a cooperative agreement for an initial performance period of up to five years and must meet a cost-share requirement. MEP Center awards must be recompeted every 10 years for an award of up to 10 years, based on availability of the appropriation of federal funds and the good standing of the applicant.

FloridaMakes has been operating the existing MEP Center for nearly 10 consecutive years. In fiscal year 2023, FloridaMakes’ assistance to manufacturing clients generated over $295 million in new and retained sales, nearly $96.5 million in new client investments, and resulted in 2,367 jobs created or retained.