CHIPS for America Releases METIS Data Exchange Ecosystem for Supporting Metrology Innovation

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov (hannah[dot]robinson[at]chips[dot]gov)

Today, CHIPS for America released a beta version of the Metrology Exchange to Innovate in Semiconductors (METIS). A major milestone for the CHIPS Metrology Program, METIS will

give stakeholders access to CHIPS Metrology research results and serve to catalyze innovative breakthroughs in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

To be successful, a data plan must be adopted by the communities it serves. Sharing and exchanging data, models, and other data products, like those that will be available through METIS, allows for world-leading microelectronics research to be transferred to the marketplace, enabling, and supporting U.S. security and commercial competitiveness.

The beta version released today includes initial data from three CHIPS Metrology Projects:

The CHIPS Metrology projects are aligned with seven grand challenges that need critical attention from a metrology perspective to achieve U.S. leadership in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.

Metrology for Materials Purity, Properties, and Provenance

Advanced Metrology for Future Microelectronics Manufacturing

Enabling Metrology for Integrating Components in Advanced Packaging

Modeling and Simulating Semiconductor Materials, Designs, and Components

Modeling and Simulating Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

Standardizing New Materials, Processes, and Equipment for Microelectronics

Metrology to Enhance Security and Provenance of Microelectronic-based Components and Products

To date, CHIPS for America has funded over $190 million across over 40 projects helping to develop new measurement instruments, measurement methods, and measurement-informed models and simulations for advanced microelectronics design and manufacturing. Once fully deployed, METIS will make available research and data from all CHIPS Metrology projects.

To learn more and explore METIS, visit nist.gov/metis.

To learn more about the CHIPS Metrology Program, visit chips.gov.

###