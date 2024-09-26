Joseph P. Breda Joins Cordell & Cordell As New CEO

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS (September 11, 2024) – Cordell & Cordell, a domestic litigation law firm and one of the largest family law firms in the United States, today announced the appointment of Joseph P. Breda as its new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Partner, following an extensive search process.

Mr. Breda brings more than a decade of legal practice and extensive experience in law, technology, and business to the firm. Most recently, he held the position of President for Bloomberg Law in Arlington, VA, where he successfully developed and launched the Bloomberg Law Legal Information platform.

As a respected leader and frequent speaker on legal technology, Breda was Named to 2023’s FastCase 50, honoring “The Law’s Most Courageous Innovators.” In his new role he will oversee the firm’s executive leadership along with developing and executing long-term strategies for continuing growth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Joe Breda to Cordell & Cordell.” expressed Co-founder and Principal Partner, Joe Cordell. “As CEO, his vision and exceptional leadership skills will take our firm to the next level as we set our sights on the future of family law.”

“Our formula is simple: Relentless focus on client needs, a world-class team of attorneys and support professionals, and effective use of process and technology to deliver the highest quality legal services.” stated the new CEO, “In many instances, our clients count on us to stand in their corner at the most critical point of their lives. They deserve the best representation available.”

Mr. Breda’s publications and recognitions include:

Co-author of the 2019 AALL Spectrum article “Inside the Black Box of Search Algorithms”

Received the 2018 AALL New Product of the Year award on behalf of Bloomberg Law for its groundbreaking “Point of Law” AI-powered legal analysis tool

Featured in the 2014 ABA Journal article “Vision Quest” on emerging use of visualization in legal technology

Contributing author to the New York Workers’ Compensation Law Handbook (LexisNexis)

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a domestic litigation firm that focuses on men and divorce with offices in the United States. Cordell & Cordell’s innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com or call 1-866-DADS-LAW (1-866-323-7529).

